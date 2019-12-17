Oregon vs. Wisconsin: Numbers to know

In arguably the most compelling game outside of the College Football Playoff, No. 6 Oregon looks to finish the 2019 season with a substantial win in the 106th Rose Bowl. The Pac-12 Conference champion Ducks (11-2) have to get past the stingy No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers to earn the "Granddaddy of them All" crown.

Here are 10 numbers you need to know about the 2 p.m. kickoff in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1, 2020.

BETTING LINE

Oregon opened as 2.5-point underdogs to Wisconsin. The over/under is 49.5 total points.

AN OREGON WIN WOULD

-Be Oregon's third straight Rose Bowl victory. The Ducks beat Florida State 59-20 in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1, 2015 and Wisconsin 45-38 on Jan. 2, 2012.

A WISCONSIN WIN WOULD

-Be Wisconsin's first win in the Rose Bowl in 20 years. The Badgers have played in the Rose Bowl four times in the last decade and 10 times in school history.

SEWELL FOR HEISMAN

Was Oregon's offensive tackle on Heisman Trophy ballots? Yes.

Sophomore left tackle Penei Sewell gained some consideration for the Heisman Trophy, receiving votes from multiple Heisman voters. An offensive lineman has not finished in the top ten of the Heisman Trophy voting for nearly 20 years.

Sewell also took home the biggest honor for an offensive lineman, the Outland Trophy, becoming the first player in Oregon football history to do so. The top-graded offensive lineman in the nation by Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-6, 335-pound sophomore had 57 knockdowns in 879 snaps this season.

BIG TIME TAYLOR

Jonathan Taylor is the only running back in FBS history to amass 6,000 rushing yards in just three seasons. Taylor is the reigning Doak Walker Award winner and leads the nation in scoring. The junior is coming off of a 148-yard performance against Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Taylor has said that he grew up believing the Rose Bowl is the biggest bowl you could play in and that hasn't changed during his time at Wisconsin.

IMPRESSIVE BADGERS BOWL GAME RESUME

Wisconsin has qualified for 18 straight bowl games, the longest current streak among Big Ten schools, and has won a program-record five consecutive bowls.

HERBERT'S LAST HURRAH

The Rose Bowl is senior quarterback Justin Herbert's last Oregon game. Over the last three seasons, the Ducks are 26-8 in his 34 starts. Herbert looks to cap his final season, currently completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. Herbert has the opportunity for the most substantial victory of his Duck career in his finale, as the NFL Draft awaits.

THERE IS NO SLOWING THIBODEAUX

With one game left in his freshman campaign, Kayvon Thibodeaux can still reach his goal of 10 sacks for the season. His nine sacks this season broke Troy Dye's previous freshman program record of 6.5 sacks. Thibodeaux is in good company, as the first Duck with nine sacks since former Duck, current San Francisco 49er, DeForest Buckner in 2015.

THROWBACK

The 2020 Rose Bowl is a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl. In 2012, Oregon beat a Russell Wilson-led Wisconsin team in an up-tempo shootout, 45-38. Oregon quarterback Darron Thomas passed for three touchdowns and De'Anthony Thomas dazzled for two long touchdown runs to lead the No. 6 Ducks past the No. 9 Badgers. LaMichael James led the Ducks with 159 yards and one touchdown while Thomas added 155 yards.

GOOD TO BE A DUCK

Oregon is the only school in the country with its men's basketball, women's basketball and football teams all currently ranked in the Associated Press top 10.

