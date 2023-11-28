Oregon vs. Washington: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 5 Ducks vs. No. 3 Huskies
Part one was so entertaining that it only makes sense we are getting a part two for what was one of the best games of the college football season.
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Washington Huskies will meet for the second time this year, now down in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Conference Championship game. The first time these two teams met back in October, Washington won, 36-33, as a game-tying field goal from Oregon sailed right with time expiring.
It was clear then that these two teams were evenly matched as the two best in the West. Now we get to see what they look like on a bigger stage.
So how do the numbers stack up when it comes to specific matchups and statistics? What can we draw from those numbers when they are laid out in front of us? That’s what the tape is for. Let’s find out with the Pac-12 Championship edition of the ‘Tale of the Tape.’
QB Bo Nix vs. QB Michael Penix Jr.
Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:
Nix
vs
Penix Jr.
6-3
Ht
6-3
214
Wt
218
Senior
Class
Senior
315
Comp
280
401
Att
427
78.6
Comp %
65.6
3,906
Yards
3,899
9.7
YPA
9.1
37-2 (43 total TDs)
TD-INT
32-8 (35 total TD)
Edge: Bo Nix
Analysis: Things have changed quite a bit since the last time these two teams met when it comes to the outlook of the QB spot. Back then, both were considered leaders in the Heisman Trophy race, with Penix actually leading the way. However, since then the Washington QB has seen his numbers trail off a bit as he’s fallen out of the running for the prestigious award. Penix has found a way to win every game, but when you look at the numbers and the pure performances of the players, I think it’s pretty clear and obvious that Bo Nix deserves the nod.
Oregon RBs vs. Washington RBs
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Breaking down the backfield matchup based on 2023 stats:
Oregon
vs
Washington
Irving
Johnson
James
Rogers
Limar
Nixon
286
Att
241
1,829
Yards
1,308
6.4
YPC
5.4
21
TDs
13
4
100-yard games
3
Edge: Oregon Ducks
Analysis: The Ducks have a much more balanced offense, so they are going to run the ball a lot more than the Huskies. While Washington has been able to find a lot more success on the ground since the last time these two teams played, it’s still pretty clear and obvious that the better rushing talent resides in Eugene.
Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Washington Pass Catchers
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:
Oregon
vs
Franklin
Odunze
Ferguson
Polk
Johnson
Westover
Holden
Bernard
279
Target
280
214
Rec
192
76.7
Catch %
68.6
2,988
Yards
2,974
14.0
YPR
15.5
30
TDs
26
Edge: Split
Analysis: This one is really close. While Oregon’s WR group has more TDs and a higher catch percentage, you have to be impressed with what Washington’s group does on fewer catches with a less accurate QB. I think it’s fair to say that if you swapped the Ducks’ pass-catchers for the Huskies’ pass-catchers, and vice versa, you would get pretty similar results. This is a toss-up in my mind.
Oregon Defenders vs. Washington Defenders
Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:
Oregon (Tackles)
vs
Washington (Tackles)
Johnson (59)
Hampton (89)
Bassa (52)
Ulofoshio (77)
Stephens IV (41)
Bruener. (73)
Williams (71)
Tuputala (52)
Total
Team
Stats
32 (26th)
Sacks
19 (110th)
63 (88th)
TFL
54 (112th)
10
INT
15
15 (83rd)
Turnovers
17 (54th)
32.3% (22nd)
3D%
40.9% (86th)
82.4% (61st)
RZ%
82.5 (65th)
Slight Edge: Oregon Ducks
Analysis: When you look in terms of total defense, Oregon’s is 15th in the nation, while Washington’s is 93rd in the nation. The Ducks have a better rushing defense, passing defense, and a more physical defensive line. It’s going to be difficult to slow down Penix and the Huskies’ receivers in the passing game, but the same can be said for Washington trying to slow down Bo Nix and the Ducks. In the end, I’ll take Oregon/
Advanced Stats
PAC 12: OREGON v WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/U2EPhJ9N70
— parker fleming (@statsowar) November 28, 2023
When Oregon has the ball
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon
Washington
Passing Offense
351.4 (1st)
265.2 (122nd)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
188.8 (23rd)
134.6 (40th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
540.2 (2nd)
399.8 (93rd)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
45.2 (2nd)
23.0 (46th)
Scoring Defense
Yards Per Play
7.6 (2nd)
5.4 (57th)
Yards Per Play
When Washington has the ball
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Washington
Oregon
Passing Offense
345.5 (2nd)
214.3 (48th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
122.6 (103rd)
92.6 (7th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
468.1 (12th)
306.9 (15th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
38.0 (11th)
15.92 (7th)
Scoring Defense
Yards Per Play
7.2 (3rd)
4.7 (15th)
Yards Per Play
Who has the edge?
Oregon Ducks
When you look across the board, it’s pretty hard to argue against the notion that the Oregon Ducks are the better team. They have the better quarterback and the better rushing attack, and their group of wide receivers is virtually a dead split. The Ducks’ defense is also far better than the Huskies, standing as one of the best in the nation. Though this game will likely not be as big of a margin as the 9.5-point spread makes it seem, I think that Oregon should be able to win the game as the better team.