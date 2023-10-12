Oregon vs. Washington: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 8 Ducks vs. No. 7 Huskies
It’s not often that a matchup is so razor-thin that we need to call in the advanced statistics to see who has the slightest edge. However, in this week’s top-10 showdown between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 6 Washington Huskies, looking at the basic key statistics that we typically use wasn’t good enough.
It was still a dead-even split on paper.
So with Bo Nix and Michael Penix squaring off on Saturday, and Dan Lanning calling his second game against Kalen DeBoer, we had to dive a bit deeper into the numbers to try and determine which team had the upper hand. This game is up in Seattle, so the Huskies will undoubtedly have an advantage when it comes to the environment, playing in one of the most hostile venues on the West Coast.
ESPN’s College GameDay will be there, and the fanfare will be off the charts as both teams look to step into the role of Pac-12 darlings early in this season with a win.
Here’s a deep dive into the numbers to figure out which potential darling has the edge on paper.
QB Bo Nix vs. QB Michael Penix Jr.
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:
Nix
vs
Penix
6-3
Ht
6-3
214
Wt
218
Senior
Class
Senior
131
Comp
133
163
Att
178
80.4
Comp %
74.7
1,459
Yards
1,999
9.0
YPA
11.2
15-1 (16 total TD)
TD-INT
16-2 (16 total TD)
Edge: Split
Analysis: It’s pretty hard to get a more even quarterback matchup. Both players have thrown approximately the same number of times, and while Penix certainly has more yards this year, Nix has been much more efficient with a higher completion percentage.
To get a better look at the breakdown between these two, let’s take a look at the advanced stats.
Advanced QB Breakdown
Pretty dang good QB matchup this weekend when @oregonfootball’s Bo Nix faces off against @UW_Football’s Michael Penix. pic.twitter.com/f36vCY1Yha
— SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) October 10, 2023
Oregon RBs vs. Washington RBs
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Colorado’s backfield based on 2023 stats:
Oregon
vs
Washington
Irving
Johnson
James
Rogers
Limar
98
Att
85
775
Yards
461
7.9
YPC
5.4
12
TDs
5
1
100-yard games
0
Edge: Oregon
Analysis: The Ducks have a distinct advantage when it comes to the running game, even after you remove the production that Noah Whittington brought to the table before being ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee injury. Washington favors the pass far more than they do the run on offense, so it’s no surprise that Oregon’s rushing numbers are superior to the Huskies’.
Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Washington Pass Catchers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:
Oregon
vs
Franklin
Odunze
Bryant Jr.
Polk
Johnson
McMillan
Bernard
105
Target
123
82
Rec
96
78.1
Catch %
78.0
1,150
Yards
1,623
14.0
YPR
16.9
15
TDs
12
Edge: Washington
Analysis: This breakdown as actually a bit closer than I expected it to be based on the numbers, but I still give Washington an edge. The trio of Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan is incredibly impressive, and even more impressive when you consider that McMillan has missed a couple of games. The numbers are a bit inflated by the fact that Washington airs the ball out more than Oregon does, but its still hard to pick against the Huskies’ receiving corps.
Oregon Defenders vs. Washington Defenders
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:
Oregon (Tackles)
vs
Washington (Tackles)
Johnson (30)
Hampton (36)
Bassa (21)
Ulofoshio (27)
Boettcher (21)
Bruener (19)
Williams (18)
Jackson (19)
Total
Team
Stats
18
Sacks
6
33
TFL
21
4
INT
8
6
Turnover
8
32.9
3D%
41.8
53.8
4D%
54.5
Edge: Oregon
When Oregon has the ball
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon
Washington
Passing Offense
330.6 (10th)
243.4 (91st)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
225.2 (8th)
121.6 (44th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
555.8 (2nd)
365.0 (62nd)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
51.6 (2nd)
18.4 (26th)
Scoring Defense
Yards Per Play
7.5 (7th)
5.0 (35th)
Yards Per Play
When Washington has the ball
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Washington
Oregon
Passing Offense
446.4 (1st)
153.6 (5th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
123.0 (101st)
102.0 (20th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
569.4 (1st)
255.6 (6th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
46.0 (3rd)
11.8 (5th)
Scoring Defense
Yards Per Play
8.7 (1st)
3.9 (3rd)
Yards Per Play
Advance Stat Breakdown
🏈ADVANCED STATS PREVIEWS: WEEK 7🏈
🍻Link in bio!
🧵SATURDAY AFTERNOON SLATE
OREGON @ WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/kovr3V1pIQ
— parker fleming (@statsowar) October 10, 2023
Who Has the Edge?
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Slight Edge: Oregon Ducks
The Washington Huskies are favored by 3 points in this game, but I think most of that can be attributed to the home-field advantage that they get from playing in Seattle, a brutally tough environment for opposing teams. If this game were on a neutral field, I would dare to guess that it would be a pick-em according to sports books.
On paper, though, I think that Oregon has a slight advantage. It is hard to say because the level of competition so far hasn’t been great for either team. Washington’s offense has been elite, but the defenses they’ve played are nowhere near as good as the Ducks. Similarly, the Oregon offense and defense have also been great so far, but their level of competition leaves a lot to be desired.
In the end, I think that it is Oregon’s defense that gives the Ducks an edge. They should be more capable of slowing down Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense than the Husky defense is of doing the same to the Ducks. That’s not to say that the Ducks should be expected to completely shut down Washington’s offense, but in a game where the outcome could be decided by who gets one more stop, or one more turnover than the other, I lean slightly towards the Oregon Ducks.