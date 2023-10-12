Oregon vs. Washington: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 8 Ducks vs. No. 7 Huskies

It’s not often that a matchup is so razor-thin that we need to call in the advanced statistics to see who has the slightest edge. However, in this week’s top-10 showdown between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 6 Washington Huskies, looking at the basic key statistics that we typically use wasn’t good enough.

It was still a dead-even split on paper.

So with Bo Nix and Michael Penix squaring off on Saturday, and Dan Lanning calling his second game against Kalen DeBoer, we had to dive a bit deeper into the numbers to try and determine which team had the upper hand. This game is up in Seattle, so the Huskies will undoubtedly have an advantage when it comes to the environment, playing in one of the most hostile venues on the West Coast.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be there, and the fanfare will be off the charts as both teams look to step into the role of Pac-12 darlings early in this season with a win.

Here’s a deep dive into the numbers to figure out which potential darling has the edge on paper.

QB Bo Nix vs. QB Michael Penix Jr.

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:

Nix vs Penix 6-3 Ht 6-3 214 Wt 218 Senior Class Senior 131 Comp 133 163 Att 178 80.4 Comp % 74.7 1,459 Yards 1,999 9.0 YPA 11.2 15-1 (16 total TD) TD-INT 16-2 (16 total TD)

Edge: Split

Analysis: It’s pretty hard to get a more even quarterback matchup. Both players have thrown approximately the same number of times, and while Penix certainly has more yards this year, Nix has been much more efficient with a higher completion percentage.

To get a better look at the breakdown between these two, let’s take a look at the advanced stats.

Advanced QB Breakdown

Oregon RBs vs. Washington RBs

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Colorado’s backfield based on 2023 stats:

Oregon vs Washington Irving Johnson James Rogers Limar Nixon 98 Att 85 775 Yards 461 7.9 YPC 5.4 12 TDs 5 1 100-yard games 0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: The Ducks have a distinct advantage when it comes to the running game, even after you remove the production that Noah Whittington brought to the table before being ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee injury. Washington favors the pass far more than they do the run on offense, so it’s no surprise that Oregon’s rushing numbers are superior to the Huskies’.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Washington Pass Catchers

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:

Oregon vs Washington Franklin Odunze Bryant Jr. Polk Johnson McMillan Holden Bernard 105 Target 123 82 Rec 96 78.1 Catch % 78.0 1,150 Yards 1,623 14.0 YPR 16.9 15 TDs 12

Edge: Washington

Analysis: This breakdown as actually a bit closer than I expected it to be based on the numbers, but I still give Washington an edge. The trio of Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan is incredibly impressive, and even more impressive when you consider that McMillan has missed a couple of games. The numbers are a bit inflated by the fact that Washington airs the ball out more than Oregon does, but its still hard to pick against the Huskies’ receiving corps.

Oregon Defenders vs. Washington Defenders

Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:

Oregon (Tackles) vs Washington (Tackles) Johnson (30) Hampton (36) Bassa (21) Ulofoshio (27) Boettcher (21) Bruener (19) Williams (18) Jackson (19) Total Team Stats 18 Sacks 6 33 TFL 21 4 INT 8 6 Turnover 8 32.9 3D% 41.8 53.8 4D% 54.5

Edge: Oregon

When Oregon has the ball

Oregon Washington Passing Offense 330.6 (10th) 243.4 (91st) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 225.2 (8th) 121.6 (44th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 555.8 (2nd) 365.0 (62nd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 51.6 (2nd) 18.4 (26th) Scoring Defense Yards Per Play 7.5 (7th) 5.0 (35th) Yards Per Play

When Washington has the ball

Washington Oregon Passing Offense 446.4 (1st) 153.6 (5th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 123.0 (101st) 102.0 (20th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 569.4 (1st) 255.6 (6th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 46.0 (3rd) 11.8 (5th) Scoring Defense Yards Per Play 8.7 (1st) 3.9 (3rd) Yards Per Play

Advance Stat Breakdown

Who Has the Edge?

Slight Edge: Oregon Ducks

The Washington Huskies are favored by 3 points in this game, but I think most of that can be attributed to the home-field advantage that they get from playing in Seattle, a brutally tough environment for opposing teams. If this game were on a neutral field, I would dare to guess that it would be a pick-em according to sports books.

On paper, though, I think that Oregon has a slight advantage. It is hard to say because the level of competition so far hasn’t been great for either team. Washington’s offense has been elite, but the defenses they’ve played are nowhere near as good as the Ducks. Similarly, the Oregon offense and defense have also been great so far, but their level of competition leaves a lot to be desired.

In the end, I think that it is Oregon’s defense that gives the Ducks an edge. They should be more capable of slowing down Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense than the Husky defense is of doing the same to the Ducks. That’s not to say that the Ducks should be expected to completely shut down Washington’s offense, but in a game where the outcome could be decided by who gets one more stop, or one more turnover than the other, I lean slightly towards the Oregon Ducks.

