Oregon vs. Washington: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 8 Ducks vs. No. 7 Huskies

Zachary Neel
·6 min read

It’s not often that a matchup is so razor-thin that we need to call in the advanced statistics to see who has the slightest edge. However, in this week’s top-10 showdown between the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 6 Washington Huskies, looking at the basic key statistics that we typically use wasn’t good enough.

It was still a dead-even split on paper.

So with Bo Nix and Michael Penix squaring off on Saturday, and Dan Lanning calling his second game against Kalen DeBoer, we had to dive a bit deeper into the numbers to try and determine which team had the upper hand. This game is up in Seattle, so the Huskies will undoubtedly have an advantage when it comes to the environment, playing in one of the most hostile venues on the West Coast.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be there, and the fanfare will be off the charts as both teams look to step into the role of Pac-12 darlings early in this season with a win.

Here’s a deep dive into the numbers to figure out which potential darling has the edge on paper.

QB Bo Nix vs. QB Michael Penix Jr.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:

Nix

vs

Penix

6-3

Ht

6-3

214

Wt

218

Senior

Class

Senior

131

Comp

133

163

Att

178

80.4

Comp %

74.7

1,459

Yards

1,999

9.0

YPA

11.2

15-1 (16 total TD)

TD-INT

16-2 (16 total TD)

Edge: Split

Analysis: It’s pretty hard to get a more even quarterback matchup. Both players have thrown approximately the same number of times, and while Penix certainly has more yards this year, Nix has been much more efficient with a higher completion percentage.

To get a better look at the breakdown between these two, let’s take a look at the advanced stats.

Advanced QB Breakdown

Oregon RBs vs. Washington RBs

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Colorado’s backfield based on 2023 stats:

Oregon

vs

Washington

Irving

Johnson

James

Rogers

Limar

Nixon

98

Att

85

775

Yards

461

7.9

YPC

5.4

12

TDs

5

1

100-yard games

0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: The Ducks have a distinct advantage when it comes to the running game, even after you remove the production that Noah Whittington brought to the table before being ruled out for the rest of the year with a knee injury. Washington favors the pass far more than they do the run on offense, so it’s no surprise that Oregon’s rushing numbers are superior to the Huskies’.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Washington Pass Catchers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:

Oregon

vs

Washington

Franklin

Odunze

Bryant Jr.

Polk

Johnson

McMillan

Holden

Bernard

105

Target

123

82

Rec

96

78.1

Catch %

78.0

1,150

Yards

1,623

14.0

YPR

16.9

15

TDs

12

Edge: Washington

Analysis: This breakdown as actually a bit closer than I expected it to be based on the numbers, but I still give Washington an edge. The trio of Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan is incredibly impressive, and even more impressive when you consider that McMillan has missed a couple of games. The numbers are a bit inflated by the fact that Washington airs the ball out more than Oregon does, but its still hard to pick against the Huskies’ receiving corps.

Oregon Defenders vs. Washington Defenders

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:

Oregon (Tackles)

vs

Washington (Tackles)

Johnson (30)

Hampton (36)

Bassa (21)

Ulofoshio (27)

Boettcher (21)

Bruener (19)

Williams (18)

Jackson (19)

Total

Team

Stats

18

Sacks

6

33

TFL

21

4

INT

8

6

Turnover

8

32.9

3D%

41.8

53.8

4D%

54.5

Edge: Oregon

When Oregon has the ball

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Washington

Passing Offense

330.6 (10th)

243.4 (91st)

Passing Defense

Rushing Offense

225.2 (8th)

121.6 (44th)

Rushing Defense

Total Offense

555.8 (2nd)

365.0 (62nd)

Total Defense

Scoring Offense

51.6 (2nd)

18.4 (26th)

Scoring Defense

Yards Per Play

7.5 (7th)

5.0 (35th)

Yards Per Play

 

When Washington has the ball

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

Oregon

Passing Offense

446.4 (1st)

153.6 (5th)

Passing Defense

Rushing Offense

123.0 (101st)

102.0 (20th)

Rushing Defense

Total Offense

569.4 (1st)

255.6 (6th)

Total Defense

Scoring Offense

46.0 (3rd)

11.8 (5th)

Scoring Defense

Yards Per Play

8.7 (1st)

3.9 (3rd)

Yards Per Play

 

Advance Stat Breakdown

Who Has the Edge?

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Slight Edge: Oregon Ducks

The Washington Huskies are favored by 3 points in this game, but I think most of that can be attributed to the home-field advantage that they get from playing in Seattle, a brutally tough environment for opposing teams. If this game were on a neutral field, I would dare to guess that it would be a pick-em according to sports books.

On paper, though, I think that Oregon has a slight advantage. It is hard to say because the level of competition so far hasn’t been great for either team. Washington’s offense has been elite, but the defenses they’ve played are nowhere near as good as the Ducks. Similarly, the Oregon offense and defense have also been great so far, but their level of competition leaves a lot to be desired.

In the end, I think that it is Oregon’s defense that gives the Ducks an edge. They should be more capable of slowing down Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense than the Husky defense is of doing the same to the Ducks. That’s not to say that the Ducks should be expected to completely shut down Washington’s offense, but in a game where the outcome could be decided by who gets one more stop, or one more turnover than the other, I lean slightly towards the Oregon Ducks.

