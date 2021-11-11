Oregon vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Oregon vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oregon (8-1), Washington State (5-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oregon vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

A funny thing happened to Washington State after all of the Nick Rolovich drama – the team got better.

It dropped a tough game against BYU, but it won its last four Pac-12 games to be in a position to take the lead in the Pac-12 North race.

What’s going right under interim head coach Jake Dickert?

The defense has been solid against the run, it only allowed more than 400 yards overall in two of the last six games, and it’s doing a phenomenal job of controlling the clock on offense and taking the ball away on the other side.

It’s not about the firepower with Wazzu as much as it is about tempo. There’s no ground game to speak of, but the short-to-midrange passing game is clicking and the D has taken the ball away multiple times in every game but two.

The five takeaways against Arizona State two weeks ago were a big deal.

However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Oregon Will Win

Oregon doesn’t have a turnover issue.

It’s not air-tight with the ball – QB Anthony Brown is lately good for one puzzling interception – but it’s not giving the ball away enough times to matter. There were a few issues against Cal and UCLA, but other than those two games the Ducks turned the ball over just four times in the other seven games.

Story continues

Offensively, can Travis Dye keep this going? Washington State has allowed over 200 rushing yards four times on the year and lost three of them. Dye carried the Ducks against Washington with 211 yards, he ran for four touchdowns against UCLA, and he needs to be a steading force because …

– NFL Expert Picks: CFN Week 10

What’s Going To Happen

Uhhhhhhh, Oregon, it’s time to actually start looking like the No. 3 team in the country.

You see what the CFP just did with Michigan and Michigan State? With Ohio State’s schedule ramping up, get ready for that unless the big impressive wins start coming.

The problem is that Washington State is just good enough to keep that from happening.

Oregon has the NFL defensive types and the all-around speed to keep the midrange quick-hitting passing game from going off, but this is about an offense that has to put away a game with easy.

Every Pac-12 game has been a bit too much of a fight, and this will be that, too, with a Brown interception costing the Ducks an early score and with Washington State constantly pressing with a few good scoring drives to stay in it.

Oregon will win with a good fourth quarter, but it’s not going to be what the College Football Playoff committee is looking for.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Oregon vs Washington State Prediction, Lines

Oregon 30, Washington State 23

Line: Oregon -14, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings