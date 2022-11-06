Oregon vs. Washington will get prime-time treatment after kickoff release

The Oregon Ducks game against the Washington Huskies is going to be a big deal for many reasons. Not only are both the Ducks and Huskies likely to be ranked inside the top 25 after Washingtons win over Oregon State on Saturday, but it will also be the first chapter of this rivalry under the coaching staffs of Dan Lanning and Kaleb DeBoer, both of whom have the programs going in the right direction.

It’s a matchup that deserves prime time treatment, and it’s getting it.

It was announced on Sunday morning that Oregon and Washington would kick off at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday afternoon in Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX for the nation to see.

Back home at Autzen 🦆 Saturday’s game vs. Washington will kick off at 4 PM on FOX. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YEMdT3fzrY — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 6, 2022

With the Ducks squarely in the playoff conversation after Saturday’s chaos, it makes sense that they will be on national television for the rest of the season.

