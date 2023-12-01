Oregon vs. Washington preview: Predictions, odds, how to watch final Pac-12 title game

The college football regular season is complete. This week, it's time to decide the FBS conference champions, and college football fans don't have to wait long for one of the best title matchups of the weekend.

The No. 3 Washington Huskies (12-0) face off against the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1) for their final Pac-12 championship.

Washington won 12 games for just the third time in program history behind a potent offense powered by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The Heisman hopeful finished the regular season second in the FBS in passing yards (3,899) and threw 32 touchdowns. The Huskies' talented wide receiver corps stresses out defenses on a weekly basis. Washington's defense has has come up big in high-pressure moments, like the fourth quarter of the Huskies' 22-20 win over No. 21 Oregon State.

Nov 18, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) walks off the field post game after a victory over the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.

Since Oregon's 36-33 loss to the Huskies in Week 7, the Ducks have been on a tear. They've won six straight and made it look easy. The offense, led by Oregon's own Heisman contender in quarterback Bo Nix, has outscored opponents 252-96 during the winning streak. Nix leads the FBS in passing yards (3,906) and completion percentage (78.6) while sitting second in passer rating (189.8). Oregon's defense is seventh in the country in points allowed per game (15.9).

Both of these teams will leave the Pac-12 conference in 2024 and head to the Big Ten. The winner will not only take home the program's final Pac-12 title, but will also likely seal a spot in the College Football Playoff. Here's everything you need to know.

Pac-12 championship game predictions roundup

ESPN: Oregon has a 75.8% chance to win its final Pac-12 title

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) puts Oregon as the third-best team in the country at a 25.6 rating. Washington, at a 16.8, is 13th in the FBS and second in the Pac-12. That rating difference is bigger than the gap from Washington in second to Utah in sixth when it comes to Pac-12 teams. Unlike their first matchup, the two teams will play at a neutral site, giving Oregon the edge here.

Bleacher Report: Oregon 34, Washington 27

Joe Tansey writes, "Oregon's defense can be trusted more to get stops against Penix, and this time around, it needs to make sure there is a larger gap in the fourth quarter so that the Huskies can't produce more fourth-quarter heroics."

Winners and Whiners: Oregon -9.5

Michael Briggs writes, "Nix will pick apart Washington's 124th-ranked pass defense, cementing his Heisman legacy. This is Oregon's game to win, and it will get the job done with a convincing revenge victory."

Sporting News: Oregon -9.5

Rob Miech says, "since that game in Seattle, the Ducks have been improving, the Huskies have plateaued... In a grand neutral site, this rematch is poetic, the victor likely advancing to the national playoffs."

Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY Sports: Oregon 35, Washington 28

The first matchup between these two teams was one of the best games of the 2023 college football season. Oregon's improved since that close loss while Washington's eked out multiple close wins. In a game of high-powered offenses, the Ducks' defense makes the difference at a neutral site.

How to Watch Pac-12 championship game: TV channel and streaming

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app; FuboTV

NCAAF odds championship week: Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks are favored to win their final Pac-12 title, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Oregon (-9.5)

Moneyline: Oregon (-375); Washington (+290)

Over/under: 65.5 points

Oregon Ducks football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Oregon 81-7 Portland State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Oregon 38-30 Texas Tech Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Oregon 55-10 Hawai'i Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oregon 42-6 Colorado Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Oregon 42-6 Stanford Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Oregon 33-36 Washington Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Oregon 38-24 Washington State Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oregon 35-6 Utah Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oregon 63-19 Cal Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oregon 36-27 USC Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oregon 49-13 Arizona State Final

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Oregon 31-7 Oregon State Final

Week 14: Fri. 12/01: Oregon vs. Washington, 8:00 p.m., ET, ABC

Washington Huskies football schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Washington 56-19 Boise State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Washington 43-10 Tulsa Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Washington 41-7 Michigan State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Washington 59-32 Cal Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Washington 31-24 Arizona Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Washington 36-33 Oregon Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Washington 15-7 Arizona State Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Washington 42-33 Stanford Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Washington 52-42 USC Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Washington 35-28 Utah Final

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Washington 22-20 Oregon State Final

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Washington 24-21 Washington State Final

Week 14: Fri. 12/01: Washington vs. Oregon, 8:00 p.m., ET, ABC

