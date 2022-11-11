Oregon vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Oregon vs Washington Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

Here comes the Washington offense.

Don’t get off the bus against Oregon unless you’re prepared to crank up 500 yards and 40 points.

The Huskies haven’t been able to get the big points lately, but the passing game is the best in America – averaging 370 yards per game – the offensive line is holding up well, and it’s all going to be turned loose.

For all of the NFL talent and all the good parts on the Oregon defense, it’s getting hammered a little too easily by mediocre offenses. They’re awful on third downs and there’s little to no pressure in the backfield.

Washington is fourth in the nation in fewest sacks allowed and it’s No. 1 in the country in fewest tackles for loss allowed. The offensive line will hold up, Michael Penix Jr. will throw 50 times, and …

Why Oregon Will Win

There’s no hotter quarterback in college football than Bo Nix.

He’s hitting close to 80% of his throws over the last four games, and two picks against Cal aside, he’s not making any big mistakes. Throw in the ten rushing scores over the last five games, and this is when – with a national offense watching – he’ll throw his hat into the Heisman ring.

Washington’s defense has been getting lit up by everyone’s passing game. Weather helped keep Oregon State down last week, but other than that, everyone who can throw is able to hit around 70% of their throws and push for 300 yards with three touchdowns.

Just assume all of that with Nix. Throw in a running game that will push for five yards per carry, and the Huskies are going to have a hard time coming up with a big stop.

Worse yet, the UW D doesn’t come up with takeaways – just two in the last five games. The Oregon defense has generate nine in the last four, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Oh will this be fun.

It’s going to be a crisp, clear night in Eugene, both offenses will have idea conditions, and they’re going to trade haymakers from the start.

Penix Jr. will throw for 350, Oregon’s offense will roll up 500 yards, and both teams will have their moments. However, Washington has been mediocre-to-awful away from home. It lost to a mediocre Arizona State, struggled to get by Cal, and lost to UCLA far worse than the 40-32 final score might indicate.

This is when Oregon really and truly gets everyone talking about a possible College Football Playoff spot.

Oregon vs Washington Prediction, Line

Oregon 45, Washington 34

Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 72.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oregon vs Washington Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

