Oregon vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Oregon vs Washington How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oregon (7-1), Washington (4-4)

Oregon vs Washington Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

Alright, Oregon. It’s on.

Yeah, getting the No. 4 slot in the first round of College Football Playoff rankings was strong, but they need to start winning and winning impressively considering the rest of the schedule isn’t that amazing – no Pac-12 teams in the CFP top 25 – and with Ohio State’s slate about the ramp up.

Oregon likes to make things interesting, but QB Anthony Brown is playing well enough – he threw for over 600 yards in the last two games with three touchdown passes last week against Colorado – his accuracy has improved, and he’s been able to rebuild from the loss to Stanford.

Washington doesn’t have an explosive enough offense – a comeback against Arizona aside – to keep up if the Ducks can get out fast.

Scoring is an issue for the Dawgs – they haven’t been above 24 points in any of the last four games – and the run D has been sketchy, but …

Why Washington Will Win

The Washington defense is the best in the nation against the pass.

That’s partly because teams spend so much time running on the UW defensive front, but but it gave up two touchdown passes to Cal, two more to UCLA, and that’s been it.

In the four wins, the D has come up with seven interceptions and just one in the four losses.

Oregon has been. to be nice about it – inconsistent.

It’s winning, but there have been a few too many defensive lapses, there aren’t enough big plays on third downs, and its own pass defense has been hit for more than 220 yards by everyone but Stony Brook.

What’s Going To Happen

Is this when Washington makes a gigantic statement in the Pac-12 title chase?

It might have been a disappointing year so far, but one win in this and the Ducks are back in the back in what would be a log jam in the hunt for the North.

It would also end the Pac-12 dream of getting a team into the College Football Playoff.

Oregon hasn’t always been smooth, but it has the offense that Washington doesn’t. The Huskies will keep this close for more than a half, but the Duck D will rise up with stop after stop in the fourth quarter to get out alive.

Oregon vs Washington Prediction, Lines

Oregon 27, Washington 17

Line: Oregon -7, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

