Oregon vs. Washington Injury Report: Both Ducks and Huskies near full health for top-10 showdown

Injuries are a subject some coaches bristle at where the media is concerned. Some coaches, such as Chip Kelly, just refuse to talk about them so asking is a complete waste of time.

When it comes to Dan Lanning, his policy hasn’t been quite fleshed out yet. Some days he talks, but others he chooses to leave information close to the vest. For Washington Week, injuries were something he wanted to avoid talking about at all costs.

Though Lanning may be participating in a bit of gamesmanship, it appears from what we can gather that the Ducks are close to fully healthy as a team heading into their sixth game of the season. Likewise, the Huskies are in the same boat, though there are a few more “questionable” players up in Seattle that we will be watching as kickoff draws near.

All in all, it means we’re in for one heck of a contest Saturday afternoon in Seattle and there shouldn’t be any excuses afterwards. Here’s a look at the injury report that we’ve put together based on watching practice and talking to coaches this week:

CB Khyree Jackson

Ethan Landa – DucksWire

Status: Probable

Jackson practiced all week after missing most of the game vs. Stanford, and should see his usual playing time in Seattle.

S Bryan Addison

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Probable

Addison has practiced all week and should be good to go on Saturday after not playing in Week 5 vs. Stanford.

DL Brandon Dorlus

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Probable

Dorlus missed Tuesday’s practice but came back on Wednesday and Lanning says everything is fine with his star defensive lineman.

LB Jestin Jacobs

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

Status: Questionable

Jacobs has participated fully in practice all week, which leads to the expectation that he can make his Oregon debut this weekend vs. Washington. However, Jacobs also practiced fully ahead of the Stanford game and still sat out the contest, so we will have to monitor his availability going forward.

WR Rome Odunze (Washington)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Probable

Odunze injured his midsection on a late onside kick at Arizona, but word out of Seattle is that he is expected to be fine for Saturday.

WR Jalen McMillan (Washington)

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Status: Probable

McMillan has missed the last two games with a leg injury and if this game was last week, he might not have been available. Word out of Seattle this week is that McMillan should make his return to the field on Saturday.

DB Asa Turner (Washington)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Questionable

Turner left the Tulsa game in early September with a hand injury and hasn’t played since. He has been practicing with a club on his hand, so we will watch his participation ahead of Saturday’s game.

DL Tuli Letuligasenoa (Washington)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Questionable

The big 6-foot-1, 292-pound defensive lineman had to be helped off the field in the first half of the Arizona game and did not return. He appeared to have suffered a lower-body injury. With the bye week coming as it did, Letuligasenoa has a better chance at playing this week as he would have last week.

OL Julius Buelow (Washington)

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Questionable

Buelow missed a portion of the Michigan State, plus two more contests, with a lower leg ailment, but the Huskies are at least hopeful he could return in some capacity against the Ducks.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire