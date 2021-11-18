Oregon vs Utah prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Oregon vs Utah How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oregon (9-1), Utah (7-3)

Oregon vs Utah Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

Now that’s the Oregon we’ve been waiting for.

After a few rough games and mediocre performances, the Ducks start slamming away over the last few weeks with Travis Dye and QB Anthony Brown – who ran for 123 yards against Washington State – picking up the slack without CJ Verdell around.

The offense was playing physical, tough, and ready for a defense like Utah’s.

The ground attack has hit 200 yards in five of the last six games with close to 1,000 yards in the last three.

Utah might have a big, nasty defense, but it gave up over 200 yards to Oregon State, and lost. It gave up over 200 rushing yards to both BYU and San Diego State, and lost both of those games.

The team is 7-0 when it doesn’t allow 200 rushing yards, 0-3 when it does. More than that, the program is 0-for-its-last-8 – going back to early 2017 – when it allows two bills.

Why Utah Will Win

The Utah offensive line is crushing everything.

It took a week off against a depleted Arizona – the team only ran for 174 yards in the 38-29 win – but Cameron Rising and the passing game made up for it. Call it a bit of a rest as the team prepared for what’s coming next.

The ground game destroyed Stanford with 441 yards on the ground. It hammered UCLA for 290, and overall, the offense has been better and more efficient as the season has gone on.

Oregon’s defense is loaded with talent, but it hasn’t faced a whole lot of teams that can hammer away. UCLA can get tough, and Ohio State can move the ball, but for the most part it hasn’t dealt with a line that can pound like this.

Story continues

That’s the offensive side. The defensive front is living in the backfield – it’s No. 1 in the Pac-12 in sacks and tackles for loss – and it’s about to pressure Anthony Brown into at least one key pick.

And then there’s this …

What’s Going To Happen

2016 was a lost season for Oregon, so November didn’t matter, but the 2017 team was trying to pick things back up only to lose at Washington in early November.

The terrific 2018 team was just about to go on a tear but a 32-25 November loss at Utah ended that.

The 2019 team overcame a loss to Auburn to win nine straight as it looked like it was on its way to the College Football Playoff. It went into Tempe, and it left with a 31-28 loss.

Last season season was obviously weird with the season starting on the 7th of the month, but even so the Ducks have gone six straight years with a key November loss.

This is the game the Utah program has been waiting for. This is the chance to take the South, get back to the Pac-12 Championship for the third time in four years, and keep the dream of going to the Rose Bowl alive.

It’s going to get it done with in a tough, physical performance with a few key takeaways making up for a few late stalls. Utah will get the huge win, everyone will storm the field, and the College Football Playoff will lose another key contender.

(And then Oregon will beat Oregon State and go on to win the Pac-12 Championship.)

Oregon vs Utah Prediction, Lines

Utah 30, Oregon 26

Line: Utah -3, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 5

