Oregon vs. Utah Pac-12 championship game: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

Once in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation, Oregon will play for a consolation prize with the Pac-12 championship and a possible Rose Bowl berth on the line when it takes on Utah.

The Ducks are in the conference championship game for the third consecutive season and are out for payback against the Utes.

Two weeks ago, Oregon came into Salt Lake City and were routed 38-7 by Utah. The Ducks could only muster 294 yards of offense and Utah running back Tavion Thomas ran for three touchdowns.

Oregon has won all four of its appearances in the conference title game, while Utah is seeking its first league title since 2008, when it was a member of the Mountain West Conference.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's Pac-12 championship game:

What time does Oregon vs. Utah start?

The Pac-12 championship game begins Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

What TV channel is Oregon vs. Utah on?

The game can be seen on ABC.

How can I watch Oregon vs. Utah via livestream?

The Oregon vs. Utah game can be live-streamed on the ESPN app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Oregon vs. Utah?

Utah is favored to win by 2.5 points with an over/under of 59.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Contact Scooby Axson at saxson@usatoday.com or on Twitter @scoobaxson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live stream Oregon vs. Utah: Time, TV info, how to watch, odds