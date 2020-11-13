Oregon vs UCLA rescheduled for Saturday, November 21
COVID tore the Pac-12 puzzle apart this week, but now the pieces are starting to fall back into (a new) place.
First, it was announced early Friday that both the Utah vs. UCLA game, as well as the Cal vs. Arizona State game would be canceled due to COVID concerns.
Due to COVID, as well as other factors, neither Utah nor ASU had enough scholarship players to play a game under new Pac-12 COVID rules.
While those two teams don't have enough players to play safely, both Cal and UCLA do. The Pac-12's solution? Re-work the schedule and let them play each other.
The conference announced on Friday afternoon that Cal, which has yet to play a game this season, would pivot and play the Bruins.
The two will play at 9am on Sunday, giving each less than 48 hours to gameplan and prepare for a new opponent.
The move wasn't the only adjustment to the schedule. As a result of Cal and UCLA playing on a Sunday, the Pac-12 decided to also move back next week's Oregon - UCLA matchup.
Originally scheduled for Friday, November 20, the two will now take the field at Autzen Stadium a day later on Sunday, November 21. Kickoff for that game has yet to be announced.