Oregon vs. UCLA: Point-spread heavily favors No. 9 Ducks vs. No. 10 Bruins

Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium.

With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown.

The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that harkens back to the Chip Kelly days at Oregon.

Speaking of Chip Kelly, he will be on the opposite sideline on Saturday, leading a hot UCLA team that bucked early questions of relevancy and has since beaten two straight ranked teams in Washington and Utah.

So how does the betting world view this game? Let’s take a look…

The Line

The line for Oregon vs. UCLA started with the Ducks favored by 4.6 points and quickly moved to Oregon by 6 points in the first 24 hours. Since then, bettors have continued to back the Ducks, causing the line to move even more. Here are the full odds as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Team Spread Total – O/U Money Line Oregon -7

-110 O 70.5

-110 -250 Stanford +7

-110 U 70.5

-110 +200

Ducks Wire Expert Composite Prediction

The stage is now set for this game to take place, and we know all of the storylines that are at stake. The top spot in the Pac-12; a potential path towards the College Football Playoff; a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender; and of course, Chip Kelly’s return to Eugene.

We’ve spent the past week previewing this matchup, and now it’s time to predict. The staff members at Ducks Wire agree that Oregon is going to come out on top, and both Zachary Neel and Don Smalley think it’s going to be close. Where they differ is based on how many points are scored. Neel predicts a high-scoring affair, with a 38-34 final in favor of Oregon, while Smalley thinks that the Ducks pull out a 27-24 OT thriller.

Composite Prediction: Oregon 32, UCLA 29

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: October 22, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. PDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network

