Oregon vs. Texas Tech: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 13 Ducks vs. Red Raiders

In a sense, this Week 2 matchup for the Oregon Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders feels like Week 1. While the Ducks were able to knock the rust off and get some live action against a different team last week against Portland State, the matchup didn’t really provide many scenarios for us to learn a whole lot about the team.

Oregon won 81-7 in a game that could have had a 100-plus scoring differential if the Ducks wanted to make it so.

This week, though, the Ducks will face some tougher competition in Texas Tech. With Tyler Shough at quarterback, and a group of strong skill position players, Oregon’s defense will have a big task on their hands trying to slow down one of the fastest offenses in the nation. Likewise, Bo Nix and the Ducks’ offense will try to pick apart a secondary filled with several veteran players who know what they’re doing.

So when you look at the tape and get into the numbers, which team is expected to have an advantage? Let’s take a look, using numbers from last week to project ahead.

QB Bo Nix vs. QB Tyler Shough

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on Week 1 stats:

Nix vs Shough 6-3 Ht 6-5 214 Wt 225 Senior Class Senior 23 Comp 31 27 Att 47 85.2 Comp % 65.9 287 Yards 338 10.6 YPA 7.2 3-0 (3 total TD) TD-INT 3-1 (3 total TD)

Edge: Bo Nix

Analysis: It may be a bit unfair to compare the stats between these two in Week 1 since Oregon played much worse competition, but even if they were on an equal playing field, I would still take Bo Nix over Tyler Shough seven days out of the week.

Oregon RBs vs. Texas Tech RBs

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Texas Tech’s backfield based on Week 1 stats:

Oregon vs Texas Tech Irving Malary Dowdell McGee James N/A 23 Att 18 260 Yards 57 11.3 YPC 3.2 6 TDs 1 1 100-yard games 0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: It’s not at all hard to see that the Ducks have a massive edge here. While yes, the production against Portland State is going to get a bit of a numbers boost, I think that on any stage, vs. any opponent, the Ducks have a better backfield.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Texas Tech Pass Catchers

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from Week 1:

Oregon vs Texas Tech Franklin Bradley Bryant Jr. Price Johnson McCray Ferguson White 22 Target 32 20 Rec 23 90.1 Catch % 71.8 273 Yards 223 13.7 YPR 9.7 4 TDs 2

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: Yet again, I’m giving the edge to the Ducks. Texas Tech threw the ball more and had more opportunities, but Oregon did more with their opportunities. With a higher catch percentage, more yards per reception, more touchdowns, and more yards, all with fewer catches and fewer targets, the Ducks win the WR battle.

When Oregon has the ball

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Oregon vs. Texas Tech

Passing Offense 381.0 (11th) 149.0 (37th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 348.0 (5th) 171.0 (99th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 729.0 (1st) 320.0 (63rd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 81.0 (1st) 35.0 (101st) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 1.09 (1st) 0.409 (62nd) Points Per Play

When Oregon is on Defense

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Texas Tech vs. Oregon

Passing Offense 338.0 (19th) 52.0 (5th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 93.0 (106th) 148.0 (93rd) Rushing Defense Total Offense 431.0 (52nd) 200.0 (13th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 33.0 (61st 7.0 (15th) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.402 (43rd) 0.120 (12th) Points Per Play

Who has the edge?

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

I understand that Oregon played Portland State in Week 1, so their numbers are a bit skewed on both sides of the ball. However, I feel confident saying that even if the Ducks had played Wyoming, they would have put up better numbers than Texas Tech did. I think the Ducks have a better roster, and are an overall better team at this point. The numbers seem to prove that as well.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire