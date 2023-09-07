Oregon vs. Texas Tech: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 13 Ducks vs. Red Raiders
In a sense, this Week 2 matchup for the Oregon Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders feels like Week 1. While the Ducks were able to knock the rust off and get some live action against a different team last week against Portland State, the matchup didn’t really provide many scenarios for us to learn a whole lot about the team.
Oregon won 81-7 in a game that could have had a 100-plus scoring differential if the Ducks wanted to make it so.
This week, though, the Ducks will face some tougher competition in Texas Tech. With Tyler Shough at quarterback, and a group of strong skill position players, Oregon’s defense will have a big task on their hands trying to slow down one of the fastest offenses in the nation. Likewise, Bo Nix and the Ducks’ offense will try to pick apart a secondary filled with several veteran players who know what they’re doing.
So when you look at the tape and get into the numbers, which team is expected to have an advantage? Let’s take a look, using numbers from last week to project ahead.
QB Bo Nix vs. QB Tyler Shough
Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on Week 1 stats:
Nix
vs
Shough
6-3
Ht
6-5
214
Wt
225
Senior
Class
Senior
23
Comp
31
27
Att
47
85.2
Comp %
65.9
287
Yards
338
10.6
YPA
7.2
3-0 (3 total TD)
TD-INT
3-1 (3 total TD)
Edge: Bo Nix
Analysis: It may be a bit unfair to compare the stats between these two in Week 1 since Oregon played much worse competition, but even if they were on an equal playing field, I would still take Bo Nix over Tyler Shough seven days out of the week.
Oregon RBs vs. Texas Tech RBs
Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Texas Tech’s backfield based on Week 1 stats:
Oregon
vs
Texas Tech
Irving
Malary
McGee
James
N/A
23
Att
18
260
Yards
57
11.3
YPC
3.2
6
TDs
1
1
100-yard games
0
Edge: Oregon
Analysis: It’s not at all hard to see that the Ducks have a massive edge here. While yes, the production against Portland State is going to get a bit of a numbers boost, I think that on any stage, vs. any opponent, the Ducks have a better backfield.
Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Texas Tech Pass Catchers
(Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)
Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from Week 1:
Oregon
vs
Texas Tech
Franklin
Bradley
Bryant Jr.
Price
Johnson
McCray
Ferguson
White
22
Target
32
20
Rec
23
90.1
Catch %
71.8
273
Yards
223
13.7
YPR
9.7
4
TDs
2
Edge: Oregon
Analysis: Yet again, I’m giving the edge to the Ducks. Texas Tech threw the ball more and had more opportunities, but Oregon did more with their opportunities. With a higher catch percentage, more yards per reception, more touchdowns, and more yards, all with fewer catches and fewer targets, the Ducks win the WR battle.
When Oregon has the ball
(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
Oregon vs. Texas Tech
Passing Offense
381.0 (11th)
149.0 (37th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
348.0 (5th)
171.0 (99th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
729.0 (1st)
320.0 (63rd)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
81.0 (1st)
35.0 (101st)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
1.09 (1st)
0.409 (62nd)
Points Per Play
When Oregon is on Defense
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
Texas Tech vs. Oregon
Passing Offense
338.0 (19th)
52.0 (5th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
93.0 (106th)
148.0 (93rd)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
431.0 (52nd)
200.0 (13th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
33.0 (61st
7.0 (15th)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.402 (43rd)
0.120 (12th)
Points Per Play
Who has the edge?
(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
I understand that Oregon played Portland State in Week 1, so their numbers are a bit skewed on both sides of the ball. However, I feel confident saying that even if the Ducks had played Wyoming, they would have put up better numbers than Texas Tech did. I think the Ducks have a better roster, and are an overall better team at this point. The numbers seem to prove that as well.