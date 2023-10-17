Oregon vs Syracuse in Sanford Pentagon to be televised on CBS

The Sanford Pentagon will be seen by a national audience for a second time during the 2023-24 college basketball season as CBS Sports Network will televise the Oregon vs. Syracuse men’s basketball game slated for Sunday, Dec. 17.

The game is scheduled for noon CT in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tickets are available now on ticketmaster.com and at the Sanford Pentagon Box Office.

“When you bring together two powerhouse college basketball programs from across the country, people are going to notice,” Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports, said in a press release. “We are excited to have a national audience get a view of what teams who have competed here already know – the Sanford Pentagon is an elite venue to play a major college basketball game.”

This year’s contest will mark only the second meeting between the two storied programs. The Ducks defeated the Orange 80-65 in their first meeting at the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden back in 2018.

Oregon vs. Syracuse is one of five NCAA Division I men’s basketball games announced for this season at the Sanford Pentagon including Auburn matching up against Baylor, Nebraska vs Oregon State, South Dakota against UT Rio Grande Valley and South Dakota State vs Towson.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sanford Pentagon's Oregon vs Syracuse to be televised by CBS