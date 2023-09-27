Oregon vs. Stanford: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 9 Ducks vs. Cardinal
With as many tough games as the Oregon Ducks will face on their schedule this season, there will be no shortage of weeks where it is easy for Dan Lanning to motivate his team and have them ready for the weekend.
This isn’t one of those weeks.
After the marquee matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes drew all of the college football world’s attention to Eugene, this week’s game against the Stanford Cardinal — a team ranked at the bottom of our Pac-12 Power Rankings — is going to have quite a different feel.
“This is a bring-your-own juice game,” Lanning said on Monday. “It’s gonna be a different atmosphere. But if you step on the grass and it means something to you, you’re gonna step on there and try to perform to a certain level because you have pride you know in the game.”
Every week leading up to a game, we dive into the numbers for each team, and certain stats for players, trying to see if we can get an idea of which side has the ultimate edge.
This week, it’s a bit lopsided. Here’s our Tale of the Tape for Week 5 vs. Stanford.
QB Bo Nix vs. QB Ashton Daniels
Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:
Nix
vs
Daniels
6-3
Ht
6-2
214
Wt
215
Senior
Class
Sophomore
104
Comp
45
131
Att
76
79.4
Comp %
59.2
1,169
Yards
534
8.9
YPA
7.0
11-1 (12 total TD)
TD-INT
3-2 (3 total TD)
Edge: Bo Nix
Analysis: It’s not hard to see the advantage that Bo Nix has in this matchup. Oregon’s QB is a top-tier Heisman candidate this year, and is leagues ahead of Daniels when it comes to production.
Oregon RBs vs. Stanford RBs
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Colorado’s backfield based on 2023 stats:
Oregon
vs
Stanford
Irving
Lamson
James
Filkins
Dowdell
Smith
77
Att
70
590
Yards
439
7.6
YPC
6.2
10
TDs
3
1
100-yard games
0
Edge: Oregon
Analysis: You’ll notice that Noah Whittington was replaced by Dante Dowdell in this deep dive, since Whittington suffered a leg injury vs. Colorado that is expected to sideline him for the near future. Regardless, the Ducks still have a massive advantage in the running game, led by Bucky Irving and Jordan James. The Ducks lead in every category here, even without a member of their three-headed rushing attack. Give me Oregon’s RB group any day.
Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Stanford Pass Catchers
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:
Oregon
vs
Stanford
Franklin
Yurosek
Bryant Jr.
Ayomanor
Johnson
Reuben
Holden
Farrell
84
Target
73
64
Rec
41
76.2
Catch %
56.2
942
Yards
570
14.7
YPR
13.9
12
TDs
2
Edge: Oregon
Analysis: Again, it is the Ducks who have a distinct advantage in the receiving game. The only player who really stands out for the Cardinal is TE Ben Yurosek, who leads the team with 15 catches on 25 targets for 227 yards and 1 TD. He is a solid player, but as far as talent and depth go, Oregon has the clear edge.
Oregon Defenders vs. Colorado Defenders
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:
Oregon (Tackles)
vs
Stanford (Tackles)
Johnson (22)
Wright (23)
Bassa (18)
Gilman (25)
Boettcher (13)
Edwards (21)
K. Jackson (13)
Bernadel (24)
Total
Team
Stats
13
Sacks
10
22
TFL
16
4
INT
2
7
Turnover
2
32.7
3D%
53.7
57.7
4D%
50.0
Edge: Oregon
Analysis: Rinse and repeat. Oregon’s defense has been the biggest storyline for the Ducks so far this year, as it looks like it can really stand up with some of the top offenses in the Pac-12 and potentially give the Ducks an edge in some games. Stanford’s defense isn’t bad, necessarily, but they struggle on 3rd down and have an incredibly low turnover rate.
When Oregon has the ball
Oregon
Stanford
Passing Offense
338.8 (9th)
307.8 (124th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
232.0 (7th)
122.2 (53rd)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
570.8 (2nd)
430.0 (117th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
54.0 (2nd)
32.75 (111th)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.628 (7th)
0.483 (102nd)
Points Per Play
When Stanford has the ball
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford
Oregon
Passing Offense
210.2 (98th)
158.8 (9th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
163.8 (57th)
105.2 (32nd)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
374.0 (82nd)
264.0 (11th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
22.5 (95th)
13.25 (16th)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.504 (21st)
0.321 (82nd)
Points Per Play
Who has the edge?
Oregon
If you’ve made it this far in the article, then I commend you because we’ve really known the answer to this question from the very start. All credit to Stanford, I think they’ve looked better in the first year under Troy Taylor than many expected them to, but that doesn’t mean they have any chance of standing up against Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Oregon looks like a certified College Football Playoff contender this year, and they should have no problem dispatching with the Cardinal down on the farm.