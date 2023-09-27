Advertisement

Oregon vs. Stanford: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 9 Ducks vs. Cardinal

Zachary Neel
·5 min read
With as many tough games as the Oregon Ducks will face on their schedule this season, there will be no shortage of weeks where it is easy for Dan Lanning to motivate his team and have them ready for the weekend.

This isn’t one of those weeks.

After the marquee matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes drew all of the college football world’s attention to Eugene, this week’s game against the Stanford Cardinal — a team ranked at the bottom of our Pac-12 Power Rankings — is going to have quite a different feel.

“This is a bring-your-own juice game,” Lanning said on Monday. “It’s gonna be a different atmosphere. But if you step on the grass and it means something to you, you’re gonna step on there and try to perform to a certain level because you have pride you know in the game.”

Every week leading up to a game, we dive into the numbers for each team, and certain stats for players, trying to see if we can get an idea of which side has the ultimate edge.

This week, it’s a bit lopsided. Here’s our Tale of the Tape for Week 5 vs. Stanford.

QB Bo Nix vs. QB Ashton Daniels

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:

Nix

vs

Daniels

6-3

Ht

6-2

214

Wt

215

Senior

Class

Sophomore

104

Comp

45

131

Att

76

79.4

Comp %

59.2

1,169

Yards

534

8.9

YPA

7.0

11-1 (12 total TD)

TD-INT

3-2 (3 total TD)

Edge: Bo Nix

Analysis: It’s not hard to see the advantage that Bo Nix has in this matchup. Oregon’s QB is a top-tier Heisman candidate this year, and is leagues ahead of Daniels when it comes to production.

Oregon RBs vs. Stanford RBs

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Colorado’s backfield based on 2023 stats:

Oregon

vs

Stanford

Irving

Lamson

James

Filkins

Dowdell

Smith

77

Att

70

590

Yards

439

7.6

YPC

6.2

10

TDs

3

1

100-yard games

0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: You’ll notice that Noah Whittington was replaced by Dante Dowdell in this deep dive, since Whittington suffered a leg injury vs. Colorado that is expected to sideline him for the near future. Regardless, the Ducks still have a massive advantage in the running game, led by Bucky Irving and Jordan James. The Ducks lead in every category here, even without a member of their three-headed rushing attack. Give me Oregon’s RB group any day.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Stanford Pass Catchers

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:

Oregon

vs

Stanford

Franklin

Yurosek

Bryant Jr.

Ayomanor

Johnson

Reuben

Holden

Farrell

84

Target

73

64

Rec

41

76.2

Catch %

56.2

942

Yards

570

14.7

YPR

13.9

12

TDs

2

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: Again, it is the Ducks who have a distinct advantage in the receiving game. The only player who really stands out for the Cardinal is TE Ben Yurosek, who leads the team with 15 catches on 25 targets for 227 yards and 1 TD. He is a solid player, but as far as talent and depth go, Oregon has the clear edge.

Oregon Defenders vs. Colorado Defenders

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:

Oregon (Tackles)

vs

Stanford (Tackles)

Johnson (22)

Wright (23)

Bassa (18)

Gilman (25)

Boettcher (13)

Edwards (21)

K. Jackson (13)

Bernadel (24)

Total

Team

Stats

13

Sacks

10

22

TFL

16

4

INT

2

7

Turnover

2

32.7

3D%

53.7

57.7

4D%

50.0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: Rinse and repeat. Oregon’s defense has been the biggest storyline for the Ducks so far this year, as it looks like it can really stand up with some of the top offenses in the Pac-12 and potentially give the Ducks an edge in some games. Stanford’s defense isn’t bad, necessarily, but they struggle on 3rd down and have an incredibly low turnover rate.

When Oregon has the ball

Oregon

Stanford

Passing Offense

338.8 (9th)

307.8 (124th)

Passing Defense

Rushing Offense

232.0 (7th)

122.2 (53rd)

Rushing Defense

Total Offense

570.8 (2nd)

430.0 (117th)

Total Defense

Scoring Offense

54.0 (2nd)

32.75 (111th)

Scoring Defense

Points Per Play

0.628 (7th)

0.483 (102nd)

Points Per Play

 

When Stanford has the ball

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford

Oregon

Passing Offense

210.2 (98th)

158.8 (9th)

Passing Defense

Rushing Offense

163.8 (57th)

105.2 (32nd)

Rushing Defense

Total Offense

374.0 (82nd)

264.0 (11th)

Total Defense

Scoring Offense

22.5 (95th)

13.25 (16th)

Scoring Defense

Points Per Play

0.504 (21st)

0.321 (82nd)

Points Per Play

 

Who has the edge?

Oregon

If you’ve made it this far in the article, then I commend you because we’ve really known the answer to this question from the very start. All credit to Stanford, I think they’ve looked better in the first year under Troy Taylor than many expected them to, but that doesn’t mean they have any chance of standing up against Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Oregon looks like a certified College Football Playoff contender this year, and they should have no problem dispatching with the Cardinal down on the farm.

