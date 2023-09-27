Oregon vs. Stanford: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 9 Ducks vs. Cardinal

With as many tough games as the Oregon Ducks will face on their schedule this season, there will be no shortage of weeks where it is easy for Dan Lanning to motivate his team and have them ready for the weekend.

This isn’t one of those weeks.

After the marquee matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes drew all of the college football world’s attention to Eugene, this week’s game against the Stanford Cardinal — a team ranked at the bottom of our Pac-12 Power Rankings — is going to have quite a different feel.

“This is a bring-your-own juice game,” Lanning said on Monday. “It’s gonna be a different atmosphere. But if you step on the grass and it means something to you, you’re gonna step on there and try to perform to a certain level because you have pride you know in the game.”

Every week leading up to a game, we dive into the numbers for each team, and certain stats for players, trying to see if we can get an idea of which side has the ultimate edge.

This week, it’s a bit lopsided. Here’s our Tale of the Tape for Week 5 vs. Stanford.

QB Bo Nix vs. QB Ashton Daniels

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:

Nix vs Daniels 6-3 Ht 6-2 214 Wt 215 Senior Class Sophomore 104 Comp 45 131 Att 76 79.4 Comp % 59.2 1,169 Yards 534 8.9 YPA 7.0 11-1 (12 total TD) TD-INT 3-2 (3 total TD)

Edge: Bo Nix

Analysis: It’s not hard to see the advantage that Bo Nix has in this matchup. Oregon’s QB is a top-tier Heisman candidate this year, and is leagues ahead of Daniels when it comes to production.

Oregon RBs vs. Stanford RBs

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Colorado’s backfield based on 2023 stats:

Oregon vs Stanford Irving Lamson James Filkins Dowdell Smith 77 Att 70 590 Yards 439 7.6 YPC 6.2 10 TDs 3 1 100-yard games 0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: You’ll notice that Noah Whittington was replaced by Dante Dowdell in this deep dive, since Whittington suffered a leg injury vs. Colorado that is expected to sideline him for the near future. Regardless, the Ducks still have a massive advantage in the running game, led by Bucky Irving and Jordan James. The Ducks lead in every category here, even without a member of their three-headed rushing attack. Give me Oregon’s RB group any day.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Stanford Pass Catchers

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:

Oregon vs Stanford Franklin Yurosek Bryant Jr. Ayomanor Johnson Reuben Holden Farrell 84 Target 73 64 Rec 41 76.2 Catch % 56.2 942 Yards 570 14.7 YPR 13.9 12 TDs 2

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: Again, it is the Ducks who have a distinct advantage in the receiving game. The only player who really stands out for the Cardinal is TE Ben Yurosek, who leads the team with 15 catches on 25 targets for 227 yards and 1 TD. He is a solid player, but as far as talent and depth go, Oregon has the clear edge.

Oregon Defenders vs. Colorado Defenders

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:

Oregon (Tackles) vs Stanford (Tackles) Johnson (22) Wright (23) Bassa (18) Gilman (25) Boettcher (13) Edwards (21) K. Jackson (13) Bernadel (24) Total Team Stats 13 Sacks 10 22 TFL 16 4 INT 2 7 Turnover 2 32.7 3D% 53.7 57.7 4D% 50.0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: Rinse and repeat. Oregon’s defense has been the biggest storyline for the Ducks so far this year, as it looks like it can really stand up with some of the top offenses in the Pac-12 and potentially give the Ducks an edge in some games. Stanford’s defense isn’t bad, necessarily, but they struggle on 3rd down and have an incredibly low turnover rate.

When Oregon has the ball

Oregon Stanford Passing Offense 338.8 (9th) 307.8 (124th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 232.0 (7th) 122.2 (53rd) Rushing Defense Total Offense 570.8 (2nd) 430.0 (117th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 54.0 (2nd) 32.75 (111th) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.628 (7th) 0.483 (102nd) Points Per Play

When Stanford has the ball

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford Oregon Passing Offense 210.2 (98th) 158.8 (9th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 163.8 (57th) 105.2 (32nd) Rushing Defense Total Offense 374.0 (82nd) 264.0 (11th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 22.5 (95th) 13.25 (16th) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.504 (21st) 0.321 (82nd) Points Per Play

Who has the edge?

Oregon

If you’ve made it this far in the article, then I commend you because we’ve really known the answer to this question from the very start. All credit to Stanford, I think they’ve looked better in the first year under Troy Taylor than many expected them to, but that doesn’t mean they have any chance of standing up against Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Oregon looks like a certified College Football Playoff contender this year, and they should have no problem dispatching with the Cardinal down on the farm.

