Oregon vs. Stanford Pac-12 opener kickoff time announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2019 Pac-12 and 2020 Rose Bowl champion Oregon Ducks are two weeks away from re-taking the field to open up the Pac-12 Conference season.

After weeks and weeks of seeing other conferences play on Saturdays, finally the Pac-12’s seven-game season (five divisional games, one crossover and one final game) will begin on Saturday, November 7.

For the third season in a row, Oregon will face the Stanford Cardinal to open up Pac-12 play.

On Monday, that kickoff time was announced for 4:30 p.m. (PT).

Closing in on game week.



The season opener against Stanford will kick at 4:30 pm on ABC! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/c3jd1TMXEd — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 26, 2020

The Ducks were voted by the media as the preseason favorites to repeat as conference champions and are currently ranked No. 14 in the Ap Top 25 poll. Oregon and No. 21 USC are the only two ranked Pac-12 teams in the AP poll. Both the Ducks and Trojans are the only teams ranked not having yet played a game this season.

The only other game with a scheduled kickoff time is against UCLA at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Friday, November 20 in Autzen Stadium.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2020 Oregon football schedule:

🚨 The Pac-12 schedule is out.... again! 🚨



What is your prediction for the reigning Pac-12 & Rose Bowl champs??



5 takeaways from Oregon Football's schedule #GoDucks

🔗: https://t.co/peDildOW5p pic.twitter.com/xL803SSliq — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) October 3, 2020

[Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest former Oregon wide receiver Keenan Howry].