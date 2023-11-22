Oregon vs. Oregon State: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 6 Ducks vs. No. 16 Beavers

“In rivalry games, you throw the records out of the window.”

That’s a statement that you have no doubt heard before if you are a fan of sports at any level. It rings incredibly true when you are dealing with a rivalry between two teams that are separated by just a 36-mile stretch of freeway that dates back to 1894.

When the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers meet on the gridiron, it doesn’t often matter who is the “better team,” but rather who shows up on any given day, which is not always something that you can predict.

While Duck fans can feel confident that their team has no reason to overlook this game between No. 6 Oregon and No. 16 Oregon State, they still need to be cognizant of that rivalry game factor. A win will send the Ducks to the Pac-12 title game, and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. While the Beavers are no longer eligible for either outcome, a win for them would ruin their rival’s season, which is quite possibly the best result of all.

As we look ahead to this matchup, let’s take a dive into the numbers behind each important matchup and figure out which side should have an edge. Here’s our Tale of the Tape for the final regular season game of the year.

QB Bo Nix vs. QB DJ Uiagalelei

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:

Nix vs Uiagalelei 6-3 Ht 6-4 214 Wt 250 Senior Class Junior 282 Comp 161 361 Att 280 78.1 Comp % 57.5 3,539 Yards 2,418 9.8 YPA 8.6 35-2 (40 total TDs) TD-INT 20-6 (26 total TD)

Edge: Bo Nix

Analysis: D.J. Uiagalelei is a nice quarterback, and a certain upgrade for Oregon State, but he doesn’t come close to Bo Nix when you consider pure numbers and production. Nix is among the leaders for the Heisman Trophy race this year, and a likely first-round draft pick in 2024. He is clearly the better of the two QBs in this game, though most teams in the nation would feel great about having DJU as their leader under center.

Oregon RBs vs. Oregon State RBs

Breaking down the backfield matchup based on 2023 stats:

Oregon vs Oregon State Irving Martinez James Fenwick Limar Newell 257 Att 294 1,745 Yards 1,728 6.8 YPC 5.9 20 TDs 14 4 100-yard games 7

Slight Edge: Oregon Ducks

Analysis: Man, it’s so close. I think as a fan you would be thrilled to have either backfield on your team. If you root for the Ducks, you’re claiming that Bucky Irving and Jordan James are the better duo, while Beaver fans are loudly proclaiming that they have the better duo. In the end, I’m going to side with the numbers and point to the fact that Oregon’s rushers have more yards on fewer carries, and more touchdowns while also operating in a more balanced offense. Still, I think that the conversation for best RB in the Pac-12 between Bucky Irving and Damien Martinez is a contentious one. In the end, we can call this a toss up and move on.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Oregon State Pass Catchers

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:

Oregon vs Oregon State Franklin Bolden Ferguson Gould Johnson Velling Holden Irish 248 Target 205 189 Rec 126 76.2 Catch % 61.5 2,664 Yards 1,929 14.1 YPR 15.3 29 TDs 15

Edge: Oregon Ducks

Analysis: This is a matchup that isn’t particularly close. Since the Beavers lean more heavily toward the run, the Ducks’ WR numbers are going to be superior here. Troy Franklin has almost as many receiving yards as Oregon State’s top two receivers combined, and twice as many touchdowns. It’s pretty clear that Oregon’s WR room is more talented at the top, and deeper down to the bottom.

Oregon Defenders vs. Oregon State Defenders

Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:

Oregon (Tackles) vs OSU (Tackles) Johnson (54) Mascarenas (96) Bassa (48) Arnold (60) Stephens IV (40) Hart Jr. (53) Williams (65) Oladapo (52) Total Team Stats 31 (17th) Sacks 36 (5th) 61 (73rd) TFL 69 (34th) 9 INT 12 14 (79th) Turnovers 19 (24th) 32.7% (22nd) 3D% 36.9% (49th) 81.8% (62nd) RZ% 84.4 (75th)

Slight Edge: Oregon State

Analysis: I have to be fair and go by the numbers. While I think as a unit, the Ducks have a better defense, when you look at the individuals on Oregon State, they have more production and better stats. I think a lot of this is due to the frequent rotation that Oregon utilizes throughout each game, keeping players fresh from start to finish. However, the Beavers have one of the best defenses in the Pac-12 and will be a tough test for the Ducks.

When Oregon has the ball

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Oregon State Passing Offense 350.0 (2nd) 224.3 (63rd) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 195.7 (20th) 103.3 (17th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 545.7 (2nd) 327.5 (29th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 46.5 (2nd) 20.6 (33rd) Scoring Defense Yards Per Play 7.6 (2nd) 5.1 (35th) Yards Per Play

When Oregon State has the ball

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Oregon State Oregon Passing Offense 248.5 (50th) 213.8 (46th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 192.5 (22nd) 96.2 (10th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 440.9 (25th) 310.0 (16th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 36.3 (18th) 16.7 (10th) Scoring Defense Yards Per Play 6.5 (11th) 4.7 (21st) Yards Per Play

Who has the edge?

Oregon Ducks

I think that Oregon Duck fans can feel that they have a decided edge going into this game. While the two teams will certainly be competitive, Oregon has more talented players across the board, from quarterback to receiver, to offensive line, to defensive backs.

Another thing that makes me believe Oregon should have the edge here is that the Ducks match up favorably in the broken down areas of the game. The Beavers run the ball really well, but the Ducks stop the run well. The Beavers aren’t great at stopping the pass, but the Ducks are really good at airing it out. The Beavers are one of the best teams in the nation when it comes to getting after the QB, but the Ducks are the best team in the nation when it comes to protecting the quarterback.

Ultimately, I think this is a game that the Ducks win.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire