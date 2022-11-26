Oregon vs. Oregon State: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 9 Ducks vs. No. 22 Beavers

Breaking news:

Stats and numbers will tell you a lot. However, when it comes to a rivalry game, you can usually throw a lot of that out of the window.

When Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers meet on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis, there is going to be a lot of vitriol. This is one of the most storied rivalry games in the history of college football, and while it may not have a name, it certainly will still be full of passion.

There’s a lot on the line for the Ducks, who are a win away from clinching a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game. A loss doesn’t knock them out of the running, but it makes things tough. You know there’s nothing that Oregon State wants more than to rain on Oregon’s parade.

So when you look at the tape and get into the numbers, which team is expected to have an advantage? Let’s look at the tale of the tape for this heated rivalry.

Bo Nix vs. Ben Gulbranson

Breaking down the quarterback matchup

Nix

vs

Gulbranson

6-3

Ht

6-3

214

Wt

218

Senior

Class

Redshirt-Freshman

244

Comp

103

338

Att

162

72.2

Comp %

63.6

3,061

Yards

2,225

9.1

YPA

7.6

25-6 (40 total TD)

TD-INT

9-3 (11 total TD)

Edge: Bo Nix

Not much of a contest in this matchup. Bo Nix is clearly the better quarterback, and Oregon State’s Ben Gulbranson fans can’t offer much of an argument. Although Nix is still expected to be rather limited with his ankle injury, I would still take his pocket presence and arm over Oregon State’s option.

Oregon RBs vs. Oregon State RBs

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Oregon State’s backfield

Oregon

vs

OSU

Irving

Martinez

Whittington

Fenwick

Dollars

Griffin

277

Att

304

1,721

Yards

1,671

6.2

YPC

5.5

8

TDs

12

3

100-yard games

6

Edge: Toss Up

This one feels like an even split to me. While Oregon State may have the higher TD numbers and more 100-yard games — freshman Damien Martinez has had 5-straight such games — the Ducks do more with less, rushing for more yards on fewer carries. The rushing attack is the No. 1 component of the Beaver’s offense, while Oregon relies heavily on the pass, and also has a QB that is highly mobile. I think both teams feel great about their running game in this one.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Oregon State Pass Catchers

Breaking down the receiving corps

Oregon

vs

OSU

Franklin

Harrison

Cota

Gould

Ferguson

Lindsey

Hutson

Boulden

178

Target

177

139

Rec

118

78.1

Catch %

66.7

1,813

Yards

1,517

13.1

YPR

12.9

13

TDs

11

Edge: Oregon

This edge honestly isn’t as big in favor of the Ducks as I expected it to be. With Oregon State largely employing a run-heavy scheme, the WR numbers, particularly from Tre’Shaun Harrison, were better than I expected. Still, I would rather go into a game with Troy Franklin and Kris Hutson as my leading receivers, all due respect.

When Oregon has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Oregon vs. Oregon State

Passing Offense

288.3 (18th)

219.3 (59th)

Passing Defense

Rushing Offense

222.9 (12th)

111.4 (19th)

Rushing Defense

Total Offense

511.2 (3rd)

330.6 (25th)

Total Defense

Scoring Offense

40.2 (4th)

20.27 (27th)

Scoring Defense

Points Per Play

0.525 (11th)

0.296 (21st)

Points Per Play

 

When Oregon State has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Oregon State vs. Oregon

Passing Offense

213.2 (94th)

278.8 (122nd)

Passing Defense

Rushing Offense

192.9 (33rd)

112.5 (22nd)

Rushing Defense

Total Offense

406.1 (57th)

391.4 (81st)

Total Defense

Scoring Offense

31.9 (44th)

26.5 (69th)

Scoring Defense

Points Per Play

0.426 (39th)

0.401 (78th)

Points Per Play

 

Who has the edge?

The Beavers are certainly a good football team, and they have a really good defense that is allowing just 12 points per game over the last five contests. However, on paper I think the Ducks have the edge here. What will make this one interesting is the health status of QB Bo Nix. He played last week against Utah and did well without his mobility, but it’s unclear how healthy he will be in this rivalry game. Should he be able to manage the game well and avoid mistakes on offense, I think the Ducks shouldn’t have a hard time winning, as long as the defense is even half as good as they were vs. Utah.

