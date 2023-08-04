Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry to remain despite Ducks’ move to Big Ten

The Oregon Ducks finalized a historic move on Friday afternoon, officially moving from the Pac-12 Conference and accepting an invitation to join the Big Ten Conference.

The University of Oregon Board of Trustees met on Friday afternoon and unanimously voted to approve the move.

While jumping to the Big Ten has a number of positives that come along with it, including increased exposure and revenue, plus the notion of prolonged sustainability in college football’s biggest conference, there are some downsides that are present as well.

One of those major downsides is the fact that Oregon and Oregon State will no longer be members of the same conference. While that rivalry is among the most storied in the history of college football, it’s now unclear what the future holds for it.

However, a press release from the University of Oregon after the move was finalized on Friday might give a bit of assurance to fans that still wish to watch the rivalry formerly known as the Civil War year after years.

“In coming years, the UO will prioritize the long-held traditions, including competition across all sports with Oregon State University,” the university wrote in a press release on Friday afternoon.

With the Ducks in the Big Ten alongside the Washington Huskies, the future of the Pac-12 is in doubt. The remaining Four Corner schools — Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State — are in the midst of leaving for the Big 12, which would leave Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford, and California remaining in what’s left of the Pac-12.

While we don’t know what the future holds for those schools, we can at least feel confident that the rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State will remain.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire