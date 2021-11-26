Oregon vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Oregon vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oregon (9-2), Oregon State (7-4)

Oregon vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Oregon is beaten up.

Even at full strength it wouldn’t have been able to handle what was coming in Salt Lake City against Utah, but there are a whole lot of things being pieced together.

Oregon State will know what it needs to do going into this – Washington State has to lose to Washington on Friday night – but no matter what, it’s the big rivalry date that could make the season with a second straight win in the series.

It stars with keeping the chains moving.

The Beavers have just enough offensive balance keep things moving however they need to. The offensive line has been fantastic, the running game leads the Pac-12, and there’s more than enough pass protection to get the short-range passes going.

Why Oregon Will Win

Win, get in.

Yeah, Oregon has a slew of injuries, but so does everyone else. This is still the most talented team in the Pac-12, and it should be able to get its offense going at home with the pop needed on the ground to take control early.

Oregon State might be all about the time of possession and owning the tempo, but Oregon is just as good at converting third downs. The O line should be able to take over against a Beaver defense without too much of a pass rush.

Run well and it’s a win. Cal and Colorado were able to run over the Beavers and pulled off victories, Washington State was able to throw just fine and win, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State is 1-4 on the road with the lone victory coming against USC. It’s not that the location of the field should matter that much, but Oregon will be energized after what happened last week.

The Oregon narrative continues. It loses the a November road game it can’t afford to give away, it gets it back in time to go to the Pac-12 Championship, wins, and then it’s off to win the Rose Bowl.

It starts here with a great win in a tough game. Oregon State isn’t going to make this easy.

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Lines

Oregon 34, Oregon State 24

Line: Oregon -6.5, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

