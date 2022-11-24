Oregon vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction Game Preview

Oregon vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Oregon (9-2), Oregon State (8-3)

Why Oregon Will Win

The Pac-12 Championship is there for the taking.

USC is already in, and Oregon can punch its ticket to Las Vegas with a win. If it loses, the door is open for Washington and Utah.

The Ducks bounced back fast from the tough loss to Washington with a gut-check 20-17 win over Utah. Bo Nix played banged up but he’s supposed to be ready to go after getting knocked around late, but it’s the defense that needs to make the difference.

Coming up with third down stops hasn’t been easy, and the pass defense has been hit too hard at times, but the takeaways have been there with two or more in three of the last four games and 13 in the last six games.

Oregon State is 7-0 when running for more than 175 yards and 1-3 when running for that many or fewer. For all of its faults and flaws, Oregon’s defense has only allowed more than 160 yards once – 186 in the win over UCLA.

However …

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Oregon State defense and overall style of play should be a problem.

A monster against the run, the Beavers only allowed more than 100 yards once in the last six games. There isn’t much of a pass rush and there’s not much of disruption happening in the backfield, but that’s by design.

The results are there. The D won’t hold Oregon to under three yards per carry like Utah did last week, but it should be able to keep Nix from taking off.

Offensively, it’s all about the balance and keeping the chains moving. The Beavers are great at controlling the clock, they should own third downs, and they’ll average over four yards per carry.

Oregon is 1-2 when allowing over five yards per pop, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State has only been able to average over five yards per carry three times, and Colorado, Arizona State, and Montana State weren’t exactly the most dangerous teams on the slate.

The rivalry aspect of this matters. Oregon State won the last time around in Corvallis and twice in the last three times at home. Underestimate this year’s team at your own peril, but …

It came up short three times – USC, Utah, Washington. Those were the three best teams on the slate, and Oregon is right there, if not better.

The Ducks will come up with two quick scoring drives in the fourth quarter to finally put it away.

Oregon vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon 31, Oregon State 27

Line: Oregon -3.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Oregon vs Oregon State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

