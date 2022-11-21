Oregon vs. Oregon State: Betting line takes early movement in favor of Beavers for rivalry game

We are set up for what is likely to be an incredibly thrilling rivalry game between the No. 10 Oregon Ducks and No. 22 Oregon State Beavers.

A lot is on the line, to be sure. With a win, the Ducks will clinch their matchup with the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship game. With a loss, it will secure the first year for Dan Lanning in Eugene without being able to beat either of Oregon’s biggest rivals.

There’s going to be a lot of pride on the line, and there are still a lot of unknowns going into the game. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix played vs. Utah on Saturday, but doesn’t that automatically mean he will be able to play against Oregon State? It’s unclear. Will the Beavers’ defense be able to slow down the Ducks’ explosive offense?

As far as the sportsbooks see things, this is going to be a fun one. Let’s take a look at the early betting lines for the week.

The Line

On Sunday morning, you could find this line as high as Oregon -7 points, but the consensus was mostly Ducks -5.5. However, it seems that early adopters have put some money on the Beavers here, causing the line to move down to where it sits now, with Oregon favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is also a low one, sitting down at 56.5 points. You can bet that the uncertainty surrounding Bo Nix’s health has a lot to do with the Oregon State favor.

Way-Too-Early Predictions

Again, as was the case last week, it’s impossible to make a prediction for this game without knowing for sure who the quarterback is going to be for the Ducks. If Bo Nix ends up playing, then I think that Oregon should have the upper hand in this game and be able to win comfortably. If Nix is out, it’s a very different story. We will know more as the week goes on, but it’s completely up in the air at this point.

