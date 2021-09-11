Oregon vs. Ohio State three and out halftime review

Here we are again, enjoying another Ohio State halftime and sweating an insane amount all over. The Buckeyes are losing a tight game to the Oregon Ducks 14-7, and despite only being down by a touchdown, it feels like so much more.

Each game we are going to discuss three hot topics that are going to play a key role in the second half and perhaps the remainder of the season. Hopefully, the Buckeyes can turn it around, but the three issues below need to be sorted out for that to happen.

There’s still time in this one, but it’s time to make adjustments at halftime and come out and let the talent of Ohio State take control.

Next…That second level is…..not good

Something needs to change at linebacker

If I were Ohio State I would consider putting the faster linebackers on the field just to see how it goes. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) September 11, 2021

Not one linebacker has impressed through two games. They all look lost and refuse to fill on runs and refuse to be in the right spot during passes. What is even more frustrating is that when they are in the wrong spot, they look tentative. Listen guys, if you are going to be wrong at least commit!

Next…Is James Franklin calling timeouts for Ohio State?

Uh guys, what’s up with giving the other team an advantage?

Last week, Ohio State called a timeout on fourth-and-short and Minnesota went for 51 yards. The #Buckeyes called a timeout when Oregon committed a false start on fourth-and-one. We’ll see the result here. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) September 11, 2021

The above tweet was right before Oregon ran in another easy touchdown. What is going on with the timeout usage this season? It is so frustrating to waste my time talking about timeouts, but here we are. Timeouts should be used to prepare your team not to provide the offense more time to decide how to torch you. What is Kerry Coombs doing during these timeouts? I need to know, because I can only assume they are discussing their excitement for the upcoming season of Dexter.

Next…Mario Cristobal and Joe Moorehead are putting on a coaching clinic

Mario Cristobal and Joe Moorhead are out-coaching Ryan Day and Kerry Coombs … so far

Ohio State's inexperience in the back-seven showing in a BIG way so far today vs. Oregon. Late to find the ball and locate blocks. Credit to Joe Moorehead for the play-calling. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 11, 2021

If you are on Twitter you have probably already seen the numerous accounts hoping defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs gets fired at halftime and even though that is a bit harsh, I understand. The Oregon offensive coordinator, Joe Moorhead, is putting on a clinic and making Coombs look overmatched at this point. Ryan Day is a phenomenal coach and I am 100 percent certain he will get the offense back on track in the second half, but he isn’t calling the smoothest game either.

Oregon came in with a great game plan on both sides of the ball and are executing to perfection. Luckily, it’s just the first half and there’s plenty of football to be played.

