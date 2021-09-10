Oregon vs. Ohio State: Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of an impressive Thursday nigh season opening victory over Big Ten foe, Minnesota. The Buckeyes beat the Golden Gophers 45-31 and although the defense was less than spectacular, the offense looked devastating in the second half.

The Oregon Ducks are coming into Columbus, Ohio, with the same undefeated 1-0 record, but they looked rough against the Fresno State Bulldogs last week. Despite being more than a three-touchdown favorite, Oregon was only able to win 31-24.

Ohio State 42, Oregon 35

The Ducks have more talent on defense than the box score against Fresno State indicates and if Kayvon Thibodeaux plays the Ohio State offense will have to be especially careful with that defensive line. Oregon doesn’t run a “scary” offense, but they are good enough to not get blown out.

Ohio State 41, Oregon 28

While I believe the Ducks will put up a good fight, I don’t see them walking into a packed Ohio Stadium and coming out with a win. The game will be close going into the fourth quarter with Ohio State pulling away with the help of 105,000 of its closest friends.

Ohio State 42, Oregon 30

Don’t buy into Oregon’s subpar performance last week. The Ducks are athletic and talented and will move the ball against this Buckeye defense. At the end of the day though, despite some inconsistencies here and there as C.J. Stroud still figures his game out, the offensive players are just too good to hold down. The Buckeyes get a couple of more stops more than Oregon and win a hard-fought game.

