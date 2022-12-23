Oregon vs North Carolina prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Wednesday, December 28

Oregon vs North Carolina San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oregon vs North Carolina How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Oregon (9-3), North Carolina (9-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Oregon vs North Carolina San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl 5 Things To Know

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– Yeah, Oregon is losing a boatload of talent, and yeah, the focus is on head coach Dan Lanning and all the talent coming in, but the offense gets back star QB Bo Nix for this and next year, and whatever happens here is just a game to get through before preparing for what should be a monster 2023.

– Like Oregon, North Carolina has lost a ton of main guys. It hurts to not have WR Josh Downs – he’s off to the NFL – and way too many parts of the defense are done. It’s not like the D could afford to lose much, and it just did. However, also like Oregon, it gets its fantastic quarterback back with Drake Maye retuning instead of bolting through the transfer portal.

– The Tar Heels have been awful in bowl games whether it’s Mack Brown, or Larry Fedora, or Butch Davis. The program has dropped the last two bowls – including last year’s Duke Mayo to South Carolina – and five of the last six and eight of the last 11.

– For all of the good things Oregon has done, it’s having a tough time in bowl games. It was missing players and got rolled by Oklahoma in last year’s Alamo as part of a run of five losses in the last seven bowls. Even the two wins – 7-6 over Michigan State in the 2018 Redbox and 28-27 over Wisconsin in the 2019 season’s Rose Bowl – were tight.

Story continues

– The Holiday is back. It was canceled in 2020, and last year it was halted at the last moment with UCLA having COVID issues. Before that it was a clunker for a few years with three straight relative blowouts – all decided by 11 or more – and eight of the last 11 weren’t close. This one should at least be a blast.

CFN Experts Dec 20-27 | CFP NY6, Dec 28-Jan 2



Why Oregon Will Win The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

North Carolina’s defense gets a wee bit of a bad rap. Its job is to hold serve once in a while, and it’s not bad at doing that.

To a point.

It’s still a bad D overall with absolutely no pressure whatsoever generated into the backfield, not enough takeaways to make up for the problems, and with no discernible ability to stop anyone from throwing – partly because of the lack of pressure.

Statistically it was the ACC’s worst defense in both yards and scoring, and now to make things even more fun, several of the main defensive backs are done.

Even with a few parts gone, Oregon QB Bo Nix should be able to do whatever he wants. On the other side, the North Carolina offense should still work, but it won’t have star WR Josh Downs or new Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

But …

Top 100 Bowl Players | Ranking Bowl Games So Far

Why North Carolina Will Win The San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is off being the new Arizona State head coach. That doesn’t mean Nix won’t be great, but things might not be quite as smooth.

For all of the dogging the North Carolina defense receives, Oregon’s isn’t exactly the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

It generates even less of a pass rush than the Tar Heels do, it’s even worse on third downs, and the last time out it. was hammered on by the Oregon State running game for 268 yards and five touchdowns.

Of course Drake Maye is one of the headliners, but the Tar Heels can run a little bit. They’re 3-0 when running for more than 165 yards and 8-1 when coming up with more than 120 – and. 1-3 when they don’t.

The North Carolina offense will still work, Maye is Maye, and …

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Oregon vs North Carolina Prediction, San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl History

Oregon vs North Carolina San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Get ready for a show.

Two mediocre – to be kind – defenses that don’t have several of their best players and two elite college/future NFL-caliber quarterbacks should mean a whole lot of bowl fun.

There’s a chance this might get slightly out of hand one way or another if one of the sides can’t figure out how to chill out the other’s offense at least once in a while, but the fireworks will still be there.

Neither team has a turnover problem, and both have the ability mount a late comeback if the other side lets its guard down – if you leave, check back in the fourth quarter just to make sure something amazing isn’t happening.

Oregon’s losses on the defensive side are hardly a plus, but they’re not functionally as bad compared to what the Tar Heels are dealing with. That should be just enough to tip the scales.

Oregon vs North Carolina San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Oregon 41, North Carolina 30

Line: Oregon -14.5, o/u: 73.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

CFN Experts Dec 20-27 | CFP NY6, Dec 28-Jan 2

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl History

2021 Canceled

2020 Canceled

Dec. 27, 2019 Iowa 49, USC 24

Dec. 31, 2018 Northwestern 31, Utah 20

Dec. 28, 2017 Michigan State 42, Washington State 17

Dec. 27, 2016 Minnesota 17, Washington State 12

Dec. 30, 2015 Wisconsin 23 USC 21

Dec. 27, 2014 USC 45 Nebraska 42

Dec. 30, 2013 Texas Tech 37 Arizona State 23

Dec. 27, 2012 Baylor 49 UCLA 26

Dec. 28, 2011 Texas 21 California 10

Dec. 30, 2010 Washington 19 Nebraska 7

Dec. 30, 2009 Nebraska 33 Arizona 0

Dec. 30, 2008 Oregon 42 Oklahoma State 31

Dec. 27, 2007 Texas 52 Arizona State 34

Dec. 28, 2006 California 45 Texas A&M 10

Dec. 29, 2005 Oklahoma 17 Oregon 14

Dec. 30, 2004 Texas Tech 45 California 31

Dec. 30, 2003 Washington State 28 Texas 20

Dec. 27, 2002 Kansas State 34 Arizona State 27

Dec. 28, 2001 Texas 47 Washington 43

Dec. 29, 2000 Oregon 35 Texas 30

Dec. 29, 1999 Kansas State 24 Washington 20

Dec. 30, 1998 Arizona 23 Nebraska 20

Dec. 29, 1997 Colorado State 35 Missouri 24

Dec. 30, 1996 Colorado 33 Washington 21

Dec. 29, 1995 Kansas State 54 Colorado State 21

Dec. 30, 1994 Michigan 24 Colorado State 14

Dec. 30, 1993 Ohio State 28 BYU 21

Dec. 30, 1992 Hawaii 27 Illinois 17

Dec. 30, 1991 BYU 13 Iowa 13

Dec. 29, 1990 Texas A&M 65 BYU 14

Dec. 29, 1989 Penn State 50 BYU 39

Dec. 30, 1988 Oklahoma State 62 Wyoming 14

Dec. 30, 1987 Iowa 20 Wyoming 19

Dec. 30, 1986 Iowa 39 San Diego St. 38

Dec. 22, 1985 Arkansas 18 Arizona State 17

Dec. 21, 1984 BYU 24 Michigan 17

Dec. 23, 1983 BYU 21 Missouri 17

Dec. 17, 1982 Ohio State 47 BYU 17

Dec. 18, 1981 BYU 38 Washington State 36

Dec. 19, 1980 BYU 46 SMU 45

Dec. 21, 1979 Indiana 38 BYU 37

Dec. 22, 1978 Navy 23 BYU 16

– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Story originally appeared on College Football News