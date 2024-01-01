Oregon vs. Liberty: Predictions and latest odds for the Fiesta Bowl

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was one of the Heisman Trophy finalists.

After failing to clinch a Pac-12 championship, the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (11-2) will play in the Fiesta Bowl against the undefeated No. 20 Liberty Flames (13-0). The Flames are playing in their first season with Conference USA, and what a season it has been. They've earned a conference championship and have yet to lose a single game. That said, they have not yet played a top-50 offense in college football. Oregon will undoubtedly be the toughest competition Liberty has faced all season.

Not only will Oregon be a tough task for Liberty, but Oregon will also be playing with something to prove. Their two losses to Washington came by a combined six points. They were ever so close to earning a spot in the college football playoff, but came up just short in the end. They will be playing mad. Even without star wideout Troy Franklin, Oregon's offense has the talent to roll any team in FBS.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.

Predictions for Oregon vs. Liberty:

Sportsbook Wire: Oregon (+17.5)

Sportsbook Wire points out that when the Ducks were 18-point favorites or bigger this season, the Ducks went 5-1 against the spread. With Oregon's only losses this season coming to Washington, a win against Liberty shouldn't be too difficult to imagine, even with the Flames' perfect record.

CBS Sports: Oregon ML

The CBS Sports staff writes, "The Flames were not tested by this type of offense this season, as they did not face a top-50 scoring offense all year. Oregon not only has more talent, but it has also done a much better job of taking care of the ball this year. The Ducks committed the third-fewest turnovers in the country, while Liberty turned the ball over at the 14th highest rate. This adds up to a comfortable win for Oregon."

FOX Sports: Oregon ML

Bryan Fischer writes, "Even if Bo Nix and a handful of other NFL players opt out of this one, stick around for the chess match that comes from Dan Lanning’s defense trying to stop what Jamey Chadwell does on offense, as the Flames try to cap off their first year in C-USA as an undefeated."

Bleacher Report: Oregon 43, Liberty 24

David Keyon writes, "Between coach Jamey Chadwell's unique system and quarterback Kaidon Salter's dynamism, Liberty has a really fun offense. The team has scored 38-plus points in seven straight games. Oregon, however, has largely avoided the opt-out trend and expects Bo Nix to play. Not overthinking this one."

Fiesta Bowl odds and moneyline:

Betting odds, as of Sunday afternoon:

Spread: Oregon (-17.5)

Moneyline: Oregon (-1000); Liberty (+625)

Over/under: 67.5

How to watch Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Liberty

When: Monday, January 1, 2024

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Sling TV, FuboTV

Watch the Fiesta Bowl: Catch Oregon-Liberty with Fubo

