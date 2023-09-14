Oregon vs. Hawaii: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 13 Ducks vs. Rainbow Warriors
It may be hard for Oregon Duck fans to gauge the level of competition that they should expect going into Week 3 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. While the matchup at home likely won’t be as tough as last week vs. Texas Tech down in Lubbock, it also shouldn’t be as easy as Week 1 against the Portland State Vikings.
So how much of a test will Hawaii pose for the Ducks? That’s where we want the numbers to come in. While the Rainbow Warriors may not have a rushing attack that strikes fear in anyone, their passing game can put up numbers in a hurry. Does their defense do anything to give Oregon cause for concern? Will the Ducks secondary be able to hold up in this game and force a blowout?
Those are all questions we are yet to find answers to. Let’s take a look at the tale of the tape and see what that tells us:
QB Bo Nix vs. QB Brayden Schager
Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:
Nix
vs
Schager
6-3
Ht
6-3
214
Wt
215
Senior
Class
Junior
55
Comp
80
71
Att
128
77.5
Comp %
62.5
646
Yards
972
9.1
YPA
7.6
5-0 (5 total TD)
TD-INT
10-5 (3 total TD)
Edge: Bo Nix
Analysis: This breakdown might look closer than you would have expected going into this week. Don’t sleep on Hawaii’s Brayden Schager, he is a good QB with a great arm. You also have to consider the rate at which Hawaii throws the ball — obviously he is going to have higher numbers with the rate of opportunity that he gets. Still, I will take Nix’s TD:INT ratio and completion percentage over Schager any day.
Oregon RBs vs. Hawaii RBs
Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Hawaii’s backfield based on 2023 stats:
Oregon
vs
Texas Tech
Irving
Hines
Whittington
Johnson
James
Sims
39
Att
38
326
Yards
164
8.4
YPC
4.3
6
TDs
0
1
100-yard games
0
Edge: Oregon
Analysis: The advantage that Oregon has over Hawaii in the running game is clear-cut. The Rainbow Warriors rarely go to the ground game for their offensive production, so there is a big contrast between their offensive philosophy compared to the Ducks. The combo of Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, and Jordan James takes the cake here.
Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Hawaii Pass Catchers
Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:
Oregon
vs
Hawaii
Franklin
Ashlock
Bryant Jr.
McBride
Johnson
Ferguson
Perry
43
Target
76
33
Rec
53
76.7
Catch %
69.7
452
Yards
690
13.7
YPR
13.0
6
TDs
8
Edge: Split
Analysis: Again, I think that you have to give some weight to Hawaii’s pass-heavy scheme boosting the numbers, but I don’t think that Oregon has a clear-cut advantage in the receiving game. While Troy Franklin leads the way for the Ducks, redshirt freshman WR Pofele Ashlock is a potential star in the making, hauling in 19 passes for 315 yards and 3 TDs so far this season. Don’t sleep on Hawaii’s pass-catchers.
When Oregon has the ball
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
Oregon vs. Hawaii
Passing Offense
370.0 (7th)
207.0 (64th)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
219.5 (23rd)
107.0 (55th)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
589.5 (2nd)
319.0 (49th)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
59.5 (1st)
30.67 (104th)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.5 (28th)
0.558 (107th)
Points Per Play
When Hawaii has the ball
Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)
Hawaii vs. Oregon
Passing Offense
324.0 (14th)
167.0 (33rd)
Passing Defense
Rushing Offense
49.3 (128th)
161.0 (102nd)
Rushing Defense
Total Offense
373.3 (81st)
321.0 (61st)
Total Defense
Scoring Offense
27.7 (71st)
18.5 (53rd)
Scoring Defense
Points Per Play
0.377 (63rd)
0.405 (76th)
Points Per Play
Who has the edge?
It’s definitely not hard to see that Oregon has the edge in this matchup based on all of the numbers. However, I think we can also see that Oregon’s defense — particularly the secondary — is going to be in for a big test against the Hawaii passing game. The Rainbow Warriors can throw the ball well, and they’re going to throw it early and often.
Regardless, I don’t see a world where this game is particularly close.