Oregon vs. Hawaii: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 13 Ducks vs. Rainbow Warriors

It may be hard for Oregon Duck fans to gauge the level of competition that they should expect going into Week 3 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. While the matchup at home likely won’t be as tough as last week vs. Texas Tech down in Lubbock, it also shouldn’t be as easy as Week 1 against the Portland State Vikings.

So how much of a test will Hawaii pose for the Ducks? That’s where we want the numbers to come in. While the Rainbow Warriors may not have a rushing attack that strikes fear in anyone, their passing game can put up numbers in a hurry. Does their defense do anything to give Oregon cause for concern? Will the Ducks secondary be able to hold up in this game and force a blowout?

Those are all questions we are yet to find answers to. Let’s take a look at the tale of the tape and see what that tells us:

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:

Nix vs Schager 6-3 Ht 6-3 214 Wt 215 Senior Class Junior 55 Comp 80 71 Att 128 77.5 Comp % 62.5 646 Yards 972 9.1 YPA 7.6 5-0 (5 total TD) TD-INT 10-5 (3 total TD)

Edge: Bo Nix

Analysis: This breakdown might look closer than you would have expected going into this week. Don’t sleep on Hawaii’s Brayden Schager, he is a good QB with a great arm. You also have to consider the rate at which Hawaii throws the ball — obviously he is going to have higher numbers with the rate of opportunity that he gets. Still, I will take Nix’s TD:INT ratio and completion percentage over Schager any day.

Oregon RBs vs. Hawaii RBs

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Hawaii’s backfield based on 2023 stats:

Oregon vs Texas Tech Irving Hines Whittington Johnson James Sims 39 Att 38 326 Yards 164 8.4 YPC 4.3 6 TDs 0 1 100-yard games 0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: The advantage that Oregon has over Hawaii in the running game is clear-cut. The Rainbow Warriors rarely go to the ground game for their offensive production, so there is a big contrast between their offensive philosophy compared to the Ducks. The combo of Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington, and Jordan James takes the cake here.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Hawaii Pass Catchers

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:

Oregon vs Hawaii Franklin Ashlock Bryant Jr. McBride Johnson Nishigaya Ferguson Perry 43 Target 76 33 Rec 53 76.7 Catch % 69.7 452 Yards 690 13.7 YPR 13.0 6 TDs 8

Edge: Split

Analysis: Again, I think that you have to give some weight to Hawaii’s pass-heavy scheme boosting the numbers, but I don’t think that Oregon has a clear-cut advantage in the receiving game. While Troy Franklin leads the way for the Ducks, redshirt freshman WR Pofele Ashlock is a potential star in the making, hauling in 19 passes for 315 yards and 3 TDs so far this season. Don’t sleep on Hawaii’s pass-catchers.

When Oregon has the ball

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Oregon vs. Hawaii

Passing Offense 370.0 (7th) 207.0 (64th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 219.5 (23rd) 107.0 (55th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 589.5 (2nd) 319.0 (49th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 59.5 (1st) 30.67 (104th) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.5 (28th) 0.558 (107th) Points Per Play

When Hawaii has the ball

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Hawaii vs. Oregon

Passing Offense 324.0 (14th) 167.0 (33rd) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 49.3 (128th) 161.0 (102nd) Rushing Defense Total Offense 373.3 (81st) 321.0 (61st) Total Defense Scoring Offense 27.7 (71st) 18.5 (53rd) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.377 (63rd) 0.405 (76th) Points Per Play

Who has the edge?

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

It’s definitely not hard to see that Oregon has the edge in this matchup based on all of the numbers. However, I think we can also see that Oregon’s defense — particularly the secondary — is going to be in for a big test against the Hawaii passing game. The Rainbow Warriors can throw the ball well, and they’re going to throw it early and often.

Regardless, I don’t see a world where this game is particularly close.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire