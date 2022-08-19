Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs’ roster than the Ducks?
We are just about two weeks away from the 2022 college football season getting underway with a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs.
No. 11 is going to travel to Atlanta to face No. 3 in a game that will draw the eyeballs of many.
To kick off our preview coverage of the big game, we wanted to look at the talent on the two rosters to see if there was a disparity that could lead to an advantage to either team. We know that Georgia, the defending national champions, is an SEC power and recruits at an incredibly high level. However, they just lost a record 15 players to the NFL draft.
So where does the balance of power at the top of the roster now stand heading into the 2022 season? To figure this out, we looked at ESPN’s latest ranking of top-100 players in college football. Which team has more players in the top 100, and who ranks the highest of them all?
The answer is pretty stark.
No. 85 — Arik Gilbert (Georgia)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Wide Receiver/Tight End
Size: 6-foot-5, 248 pounds
Career Stats: 35 catches, 368 yards, 2 TD
No. 62 — Chris Smith (Georgia)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Position: Cornerback
Size: 5-foot-11. 190 pounds
Career Stats: 42 tackles, 3 INTs, 1 TDs, 5 passes broken up
No. 44 — Stetson Bennett (Georgia)
Position: Quarterback
Size: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
Career Stats: 291-for-469, 4,301 yards, 39 TDs, 14 INTs
No. 40 — Nolan Smith (Georgia)
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds
Career Stats: 92 tackles, 13 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 passes broken up, 3 forced fumbles
No. 17 — Noah Sewell (Oregon)
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Career Stats: 162 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 5 passes broken up, 3 forced fumbles
No. 14 — Kelee Ringo (Georgia)
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Cornerback
Size: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Career Stats: 34 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 TD, 8 passes broken up
No. 8 — Brock Bowers (Georgia)
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Tight End
Size: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
Career Stats: 56 catches, 882 yards, 14 TDs
No. 6 — Jalen Carter (Georgia)
Position: Defensive Line
Size: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds
Career Stats: 51 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 pass broken up
