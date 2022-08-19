Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs’ roster than the Ducks?

We are just about two weeks away from the 2022 college football season getting underway with a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs.

No. 11 is going to travel to Atlanta to face No. 3 in a game that will draw the eyeballs of many.

To kick off our preview coverage of the big game, we wanted to look at the talent on the two rosters to see if there was a disparity that could lead to an advantage to either team. We know that Georgia, the defending national champions, is an SEC power and recruits at an incredibly high level. However, they just lost a record 15 players to the NFL draft.

So where does the balance of power at the top of the roster now stand heading into the 2022 season? To figure this out, we looked at ESPN’s latest ranking of top-100 players in college football. Which team has more players in the top 100, and who ranks the highest of them all?

The answer is pretty stark.

No. 85 — Arik Gilbert (Georgia)

Position: Wide Receiver/Tight End

Size: 6-foot-5, 248 pounds

Career Stats: 35 catches, 368 yards, 2 TD

No. 62 — Chris Smith (Georgia)

Position: Cornerback

Size: 5-foot-11. 190 pounds

Career Stats: 42 tackles, 3 INTs, 1 TDs, 5 passes broken up

No. 44 — Stetson Bennett (Georgia)

Position: Quarterback

Size: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Career Stats: 291-for-469, 4,301 yards, 39 TDs, 14 INTs

No. 40 — Nolan Smith (Georgia)

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds

Career Stats: 92 tackles, 13 TFL, 9.5 sacks, 1 INT, 2 passes broken up, 3 forced fumbles

No. 17 — Noah Sewell (Oregon)

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

Career Stats: 162 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 INT, 5 passes broken up, 3 forced fumbles

No. 14 — Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

Position: Cornerback

Size: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Career Stats: 34 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT, 1 TD, 8 passes broken up

No. 8 — Brock Bowers (Georgia)

Position: Tight End

Size: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

Career Stats: 56 catches, 882 yards, 14 TDs

No. 6 — Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Position: Defensive Line

Size: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds

Career Stats: 51 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 pass broken up

