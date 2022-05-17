Oregon vs Georgia game time and TV network announced

We all knew when Oregon was going to face Georgia. We even knew where.

Now we know what time and where to watch one of the Ducks’ biggest non-conference games in their history.

Dan Lanning will coach his first game for Oregon when the Ducks face the defending champions the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT and it will be televised on ABC.

It’s no surprise the network picked up this contest as it’s one of the biggest games in the 2022 college football season. Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it would be shocking if ESPN’s Gameday won’t be hand to cover Lanning as he faces off against the Bulldogs.

These kinds of announcements only mean that college football is right around the corner and the speculation can end and the games can begin.

