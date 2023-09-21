Oregon vs. Colorado: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 11 Ducks vs. No. 19 Buffaloes

There are undoubtedly going to be games for the Oregon Ducks this season that are more competitive than what they will face this weekend, but there are few that will be more hype than this Saturday’s matchup against the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes.

Credit that to Deion Sanders and the magnificent ability he has to draw eyes towards him.

When Sanders and Co. come to Eugene for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff nationally broadcasted in a few days, all eyes will be on Autzen Stadium. While it is a game between two top-20 teams, there are questions about how close of a game it will end up being. At the moment, the Ducks are favored by three touchdowns, which is partially due to the fact that Colorado will likely be without two-way star Travis Hunter, who is expected to miss the next three weeks with a lacerated liver.

Should the Ducks be favored by that much, though? What do the numbers say?

That’s something we like to look at each week to see if we can glean some information and get a feel for how the game is going to go. Here is the Tale of the Tape for Week 4.

QB Bo Nix vs. QB Shedeur Sanders

Breaking down the quarterback matchup based on 2023 stats:

Nix vs Sanders 6-3 Ht 6-2 214 Wt 215 Senior Class Junior 76 Comp 107 98 Att 136 77.6 Comp % 78.7 893 Yards 1,251 9.1 YPA 9.2 8-0 (8 total TD) TD-INT 10-1 (10 total TD)

Edge: Shedeur Sanders

Analysis: This will be one of the few games in the 2023 season where Bo Nix is not going to be considered the better of the two quarterbacks coming in. That’s how good Shedeur Sanders is, though. While the sample size for his career is smaller, he has been able to thrive in Sean Lewis’ pass-heavy offensive attack in Boulder this year, and his precision is remarkable. Don’t take this as any negative portrayal of Nix, who is still among the best quarterbacks in the nation. However, I think Sanders will end up being the better NFL prospect when the year is over.

Oregon RBs vs. Colorado RBs

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and Colorado’s backfield based on 2023 stats:

Oregon vs Colorado Irving Stewart Whittington Wilkerson James Hankerson 63 Att 60 526 Yards 240 8.3 YPC 4.0 9 TDs 2 1 100-yard games 0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: This is a clear advantage for the Ducks. While Colorado has almost as many rushing attempts as Oregon, the Ducks have more than double the total yards for the season and more than four times as many TDs. Colorado has a great passing offense, but their rushing attack leaves a lot to be desired.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. Colorado Pass Catchers

Breaking down the receiving corps based on stats from 2023:

Oregon vs Colorado Franklin Weaver Bryant Jr. Horn Johnson Hunter* Ferguson Harrison 62 Target 100 46 Rec 78 74.2 Catch % 78.0 672 Yards 958 14.6 YPR 12.2 8 TDs 6

Edge: Split

Analysis: This one is really tough to call. While Colorado’s WR corps has higher numbers in total catches, total yards, and catch percentage, the Ducks have the edge when it comes to total touchdowns and yards per reception. Virtually, the Ducks do more with fewer opportunities, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are the better unit. However, when you consider the fact that Travis Hunter (16 catches, 213 yards) will be replaced by Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. (11 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD) this week, I think I can confidently call this an even split.

When Oregon has the ball

Oregon Colorado Passing Offense 363.0 (5th) 265.0 (107th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 263.3 (17th) 195.3 (119th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 579.7 (4th) 460.3 (122nd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 58.0 (2nd) 30.33 (102nd) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.660 (10th) 0.389 (75th) Points Per Play

When Colorado has the ball

Colorado Oregon Passing Offense 418.0 (2nd) 158.7 (15th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 61.0 (127th) 127.0 (70th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 479.0 (23rd) 283.7 (30th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 41.3 (15th) 15.67 (31st) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.504 (21st) 0.288 (40th) Points Per Play

Oregon Defenders vs. Colorado Defenders

Breaking down the top defenders based on stats from 2023:

Oregon (Tackles) vs Colorado (Tackles) Johnson (20) Ham II (20) Bassa (16) Sanders (19) Boettcher (13) Mitchell (18) K. Jackson (10) Woods (17) Total Team Stats 5 Sacks 5 15 TFL 15 4 INT 6 7 Turnover 10 31.7 3D% 49.0 50.0 4D% 20.0

Edge: Oregon

Analysis: The numbers shown in the table above may not paint a picture where Oregon has the better defensive unit, but you’re going to have to trust me on this one. Look at the defensive rankings for Oregon compared to those for Colorado. The Buffs rank near the bottom of the nation in total defense, passing defense, and scoring defense. Meanwhile, the Ducks are an above-average defense thus far in the season. I feel confident in saying that Oregon’s D is much better than Colorado’s.

Who has the edge?

The Ducks definitely have the upper hand in this one, especially when you consider the fact that Travis Hunter, a starter on both offense and defense, will miss the game with a lacerated liver. While both offenses are elite, and among the best in the nation, it is Oregon’s defense that stands apart. The Ducks have the 31st best defense in the nation thus far, and while their rushing D could stand to improve, Colorado has found little to no success running the ball this season. Contrarily, the Oregon offense is great at putting up points, and the Buffaloes rank among the worst teams in the nation in almost every category defensively.

One of the biggest arguments against Oregon’s defensive success is that they haven’t played anyone, so the numbers don’t hold up. Well, Colorado has also played “nobody” other than an unranked TCU team, and their numbers still rank among the worst in the nation. That should tell you everything you need to know. Ducks have the edge, undoubtedly.

