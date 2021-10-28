Oregon vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview
Oregon vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30
Oregon vs Colorado How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 30
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
How To Watch: FOX
Record: Oregon (6-1), Colorado (2-5)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Oregon vs Colorado Game Preview
Why Colorado Will Win
Oregon hasn’t exactly been playing up to its capabilities.
It’s still in the mix for the College Football Playoff – it’ll almost certainly be in by winning out – and it’s coming off a terrific win over UCLA, but it’s got the strange ability to play up or down to its competition, and the moment.
Forget the 41-19 final score against Arizona – that was scary for about 40 minutes. The 24-17 win over Cal was too close, and the team let Stanford hang around and it proved costly.
Colorado’s defense is the best in the Pac-12 on third downs, the secondary isn’t bad, and the team doesn’t screw up with a lot of penalties and takeaways, but …
– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 9
Why Oregon Will Win
Yeah … the Colorado offense. It’s not very good.
It’s the worst in the country averaging just 238 yards per game. It managed just 104 yards in the ugly 26-3 loss to Cal last week, and it failed to get to 300 yards against anyone but Arizona or Northern Colorado – the team’s two wins.
How much fire is Oregon going to have? If it brings its full and undivided attention, it should be able to get this done in about a quarter.
For all of the inconsistencies, the Ducks are strong in turnover margin, they get the big plays and burst when needed, and the defensive front is starting to find a groove with the parts relatively healthy and doing a great job against the run.
Colorado doesn’t have a passing game to do much damage.
– College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Week 9
What’s Going To Happen
Oregon will be Oregon and won’t quite make this as easy as it should be, but the Colorado will help the cause by continuing to not do much of anything against a decent D.
The Ducks will get out early, take a nap for a while, and then rise back up with a big burst in the second half to put this well out of reach. Colorado won’t get the breaks needed to make this interesting.
– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 8
Oregon vs Colorado Prediction, Lines
Oregon 38, Colorado 13
Line: Oregon -24, o/u: 49
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
5: The French Dispatch
1: Finch
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings