Oregon vs. California: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 8 Ducks trip to Berkeley

The Oregon Ducks are riding high right now after their statement win over the No. 10 UCLA Bruins last week, thrusting them back into the national spotlight after a long road back to prominence following their Week 1 blowout loss to the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Now that Oregon has secured its highest ranking of the season — No. 8 across most major polls — and is on the fringes of the College Football Playoff discussion, they will look to keep that momentum rolling forward in a major way. That will be put to the test this week with a road game against the California Golden Bears, a somewhat feisty team that has given the Ducks problems in the past.

Oregon has lost two of its past three games down in Berkley, and the Justin Wilcox defense has gotten the best of the Ducks in recent years. However, this Oregon team isn’t the same as those Oregon teams, and a lot has changed with Cal recently.

As we do every week, we wanted to look past the narratives and storylines for this game and dive into the numbers. On paper, who should have the advantage? Which team puts up the more impressive stats? Cal’s defense is said to be good, but do their numbers back up that notion?

Let’s find out in our Week 8 tale of the tape:

Bo Nix vs. Jack Plummer

Breaking down the quarterback matchup

Nix vs Plummer 6-3 Ht 6-5 214 Wt 220 Senior Class Senior 153 Comp 158 214 Att 258 71.5 Comp % 61.2 1,809 Yards 1,754 8.5 YPA 6.8 17-3 TD-INT 12-3

Edge: Bo Nix

This is a pretty easy one. To be honest, at this point in the season there are going to be very few QB matchups where Nix does not have the edge. As a solidified Heisman Trophy contender, Oregon’s QB is playing the best football of his career, leading one of the most potent offenses in the nation. Jack Plummer is a solid player, but his 6.8 YPA and 61.5% completion percentage don’t hold a candle to Nix.

Oregon RBs vs. California RBs

Breaking down Oregon’s backfield and UCLA’s backfield

Oregon vs Cal Irving Ott Whittington Brooks James Moore 175 Att 164 1,078 Yards 869 6.2 YPC 5.3 8 TDs 6 1 100-yard games 2

Edge: Oregon

Another one where the Ducks get the edge. Look, all credit California true freshman running back Jaydn Ott, who was originally committed to Oregon. He’s had an impressive season and will likely have a decorated career. His production can’t compare to the three-headed monster that Oregon trots out onto the field, though. With Bucky Irving and Noah Whittington shouldering the load, and true freshman Jordan James coming in with the 14J group and serving as a goal line back, the Ducks’ numbers take down this category easily.

Oregon Pass Catchers vs. California Pass Catchers

Breaking down the receiving corps

Oregon vs Cal Franklin Sturdivant Cota Hunter Ferguson Anderson Hutson Latu 126 Target 154 93 Rec 101 73.8 Catch % 65.6 1,235 Yards 1,268 13.3 YPR 12.6 11 TDs 10

Slight Edge: Oregon

Another win for the Ducks. While Cal has more of a propensity to air the ball out, giving their receivers a bigger slice of the pie, the Ducks’ pass-catchers make more out of their opportunities. You can see that in the higher catch rage, higher yards per reception, and more touchdowns. This one is close, but I would take Troy Franklin and the Ducks over Sturdivant and the Bears.

When Oregon has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

Oregon vs. California

Passing Offense 272.6 (36th) 275.1 (115th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 244.6 (5th) 116.1 (27th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 517.1 (5th) 391.3 (82nd) Total Defense Scoring Offense 42.2 (7th) 22.57 (43rd) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.534 (12th) 0.340 (46th) Points Per Play

When Cal has the ball

Ranking Comparison (FBS Ranking)

California vs. Oregon

Passing Offense 251.6 (57th) 273.4 (115th) Passing Defense Rushing Offense 119.0 (106th) 110.6 (19th) Rushing Defense Total Offense 370.6 (87th) 384.0 (77th) Total Defense Scoring Offense 23.3 (101st) 29.00 (87th) Scoring Defense Points Per Play 0.303 (100th) 0.452 (105th) Points Per Play

Who has the edge?

I’m not sure we learned anything that we didn’t already know in this exercise. The Ducks are the better team. We had that idea coming in, and the numbers certainly back it up. They’re more prolific at QB, in the backfield, and slightly better at receiver, if anything. What’s made up for that lack of offense for Cal in the past has been a dominant defense, but the numbers don’t support that theory this year. The Golden Bears are 115th in passing defense, 82nd in total defense, and 43rd in scoring defense. There’s nothing that they do particularly well, and there seems to be a real chance that Bo Nix and the Ducks can blow their doors off this weekend.

