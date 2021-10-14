Oregon vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Oregon vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 15

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oregon (4-1), Cal (1-4)

Oregon vs Cal Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

Oregon was already shaky – with a tough first 40 minutes against Arizona and a stunning late loss to Stanford – and now it loses leading rusher CJ Verdell for the season with a leg injury.

It’s been a disappointing run so far for a Cal team that should be looking at this game to make a big statement, and not just for survival. However, the defense is strong enough to hold up against the run – only getting hammered by TCU so far – and the still banged up Oregon defense is having problem coming up with consistent defensive stops.

Veteran QB Chase Garbers hasn’t been consistent, but he’s able to hit just enough downfield plays to be a problem. He’ll keep throwing, but …

Why Oregon Will Win

Cal just isn’t getting any sort of a break from the pass defense.

It actually did a decent job against Washington State, but it didn’t matter because its own attack was shut down to a dead stop. For the most part, the D just can’t hold down teams from cranking up the passing yards, with TCU, Sacramento State, and Washington combining for over 900 yards.

This is where Anthony Brown has to be better. He’s not throwing picks, but he hasn’t been accurate enough. He’s hitting enough downfield shots to keep things going, but he’s not connecting on the midrange ones.

In this, all he and the Oregon offense has to do is not screw up. Get a few early points, don’t give up any easy turnovers, and assume 24 points probably gets this done, 30 almost definitely does.

What’s Going To Happen

It seems like two months since Oregon was dropped by Stanford, but a whole lot changed since then.

With all of the craziness across the landscape, everything is still there. Win out, take the Pac-12 championship, and the 12-1 Ducks will absolutely – okay, almost certainly – have a seat at the College Football Playoff table.

It’s time to make a national statement – or at least enough of one to get back on the radar. The final score might not be amazing, but it’ll be a strong overall bounceback from the Stanford meltdown.

Cal’s offense won’t be able to keep up the pace after the Ducks go on a second quarter scoring run to overcome a rocky first quarter.

Oregon vs Cal Prediction, Line

Oregon 34, Cal 17

Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

