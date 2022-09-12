Oregon vs. BYU: Ducks open as slight favorites against No. 14 Cougars

A clash of two teams looking to prove that they can hack it with the best teams in the nation is coming to Eugene, Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 24 Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 14 BYU Cougars, and both squads will attempt to carry their momentum forward into a season-defining win. While the Ducks are the lower-ranked team, you could argue that it would feel like more of an upset if BYU came out on top.

Oregon entered this season with high expectations and a No. 11 ranking in the top-25 polls, but a dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs tanked their national perception. Dan Lanning has his squad back on the right track after a 70-14 drubbing over Eastern Washington, and now the Ducks get a chance to prove that they should be in the mix for a New Year’s Six Bowl and that the Week 1 loss was simply a bad game mixed with difficult circumstances.

On the other side of the field, BYU is among the hottest teams in the nation, coming off of an upset over No. 9 Baylor that has the college football world taking notice of what’s going on in Provo. With Jaren Hall, an incredibly talented QB leading the offense, and MLB Keenan Pili anchoring the defense, Oregon will have its hands full.

The line for Oregon vs. BYU started with the Ducks favored by as much as a touchdown, but quickly was bet down to where it sits now at Oregon -3.5 Here are the full odds as of 9:00 p.m. PDT Sunday.

Way-Too-Early Predictions

Game week is just getting started for the Ducks and the Cougars, and though there is a lot of anticipation for the matchup between two ranked teams looking to prove something, it’s way too early to make a definitive prediction just yet.

However, this is shaping up to be one of the best games of the week. After Oregon was embarrassed in Week 1 against the Georgia Bulldogs, they bounced back and laid the hammer down on Eastern Washington in Week 2. Hanging 70 points on the board, the Ducks definitely get their swagger back, and should have all of the confidence heading into Saturday afternoon.

On the other hand, there may be no hotter team in the country than BYU, who beat a respectable South Florida team in the season-opener and then upset No. 9 Baylor on Saturday night. This is a hungry and talented team that is looking to “shake up college football.”

On paper, the Ducks have more talent, and they’ve been humbled by the defending champions. They know the importance of this game for their season-long hopes. BYU is riding high and looking to keep that momentum going. At the moment, it feels like nothing can get in their way.

Prediction: It’s too early for a score prediction, but I’m leaning towards Oregon here. They’ve got the home-field Autzen Stadium advantage, and are still out to prove themselves after that Week 1 disaster.

How To Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: September 17, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. PDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: Oregon Sports Network

