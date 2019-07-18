Are you ready for a day long dose of the Ducks on August 31? ESPN's College GameDay will open the football season on Aug. 31 at Sundance Square in Fort Worth, Texas to preview that night's marquee matchup between Oregon and Auburn in the Advocare Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Oregon's 25 GameDay appearances ranks ninth all time in total appearances. It also is the third time for a game in AT&T Stadium.

The national attention continues for the game on ABC's Saturday Night Football broadcast with a 4:30 p.m. PT kickoff.

44 days away from the polarizing matchup, the Ducks are the projected underdog, but I predict Oregon will emerge from probable top-15 battle as the victors.

Optimism is high for Oregon football's 2019 season and beating the Tigers will essentially make or break the team's College Football Playoff hopes. A win sends the Ducks and the Pac-12 Conference into national relevancy, and a loss initiates an uphill fight; no team has ever rebounded from a week one loss to make the final field of four.

Oregon is 14-10 all-time in games in which College GameDay is in attendance, six losses on the road or in neutral site games. Last season, the Ducks lost both their games in which GameDay was in attendance (Stanford, Washington State). Auburn's record is 9-9 when College GameDay visits the site its games, last winning during the 2017 Iron Bowl.

It's the first meeting between these teams since Auburn's 22-19 win in the BCS National Championship game in 2011.

Oregon vs. Auburn stage just got bigger and better with ESPN GameDay originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest