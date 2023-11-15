Oregon vs. ASU football schedule, TV: How to watch, stream Week 12 Pac-12 college game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Oregon Ducks in a Week 12 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Here's a look at the time, channel and broadcast information for the Pac-12 Conference football game.

Arizona State (3-7) is coming off a 27-17 win against UCLA.

Oregon (9-1) is coming off a 36-27 win against USC.

Oregon is a 22.5-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Ducks are -1976 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +1025.

The over/under for the game is set at 54 points.

Oregon has a 20-18 advantage in the series history, but ASU won the last matchup in 2019, 31-28.

How to watch ASU football at Oregon Week 12 Pac-12 college football game:

The game can be seen at 2 p.m. MST time on FOX.

FOX is available via Sling TV, Cox, Dish, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo, Dish, and other providers.

Jeff Levering will be on the play-by-play call for the game. Mark Helfrich will be the analyst.

The ASU vs. Oregon Pac-12 football game on Saturday can be seen on FOX.

