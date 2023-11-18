Oregon vs. Arizona State: Predictions and odds for Saturday's Pac-12 game

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson breaks through a gap in the USC defense as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

The final weeks of Pac-12 football are upon us. Most people would have you believe that the conference is a two-horse race between the Oregon Ducks (9-1; 6-1 in conference) and Washington Huskies (10-0; 7-0 in conference), but the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-7; 2-5 in conference) have an opportunity to make things much more interesting. With a win this week against the Ducks, there is a chance that the Arizona Wildcats, Oregon State Beavers, and Oregon would all have the same record. Arizona holds the tiebreaker over Oregon State, and Oregon State and Oregon play each other next week.

That would be a wild, WILD finish, and something everyone should root for. So, now the question is, does Arizona State have an upset in them? Can Cameron Skattebo and Trenton Bourguet pull a rabbit out of their helmets? Or will Bo Nix and company be too much for them to handle? Here's how to watch.

How to watch Oregon vs. Arizona State

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023

Where: Mount America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV

College Football Week 12: Ducks vs. Sun Devils lines, betting trends

The Ducks are favorites to defeat the Sun Devils, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Wednesday evening:

Spread: Oregon (-23.5)

Moneyline: Oregon (-3000); Arizona State (+1200)

Over/under: 54.5

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Pick Oregon to win

Since 2005, the Ducks have gone 11-2 against Arizona State, but have not played the Sun Devils since 2019, when ASU won 31-28. Sportsbook Wire does not expect a similar result, anticipating a massive win for the Ducks.

Sports Illustrated: Pick Oregon to win

While Sports Illustrated made sure to mention the heroics of Cameron Skattebo during the Sun Devils' 17-7 win over UCLA last week. They also give credit to the Ducks' offense and admit that it is leaps and bounds higher than Arizona State.

Fox Sports: Oregon 39, Arizona State 14

Fox Sports does not offer much in terms of analysis alongside this prediction. They do mention later in their Top-25 prediction piece that they expect Arizona to win 27-21 over Utah. Therefore, if Arizona State can pull off this upset, it would put us in store for a three-team race for a shot at the Pac-12 championship.

Athlon: Pick Oregon to win

Oregon seems to be a sure-fire hit to move to 7-2 in conference play on the season. With that in mind, their matchup against Oregon State next week could be for a shot at the Pac-12 championship.

BetMGM: Giving Oregon an 87.2% chance to win the game

BetMGM believes that both Oregon's Tez Johnson and Troy Franklin are good bets to hit the over on their receiving yards totals. Heading into Saturday's game, Johnson has hit his over in three straight games, while Franklin has hit his over in four straight road contests. Almost anyone on the Oregon Ducks offense is in for a big day it seems.

Schedules and Results:

*all times Pacific

Oregon Ducks:

Sep. 2 v. Portland State, W 81-7 FINAL

Sep. 9 @ Texas Tech, W 38-30 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. Hawaii, W 55-10 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. Colorado, W 42-6 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Stanford, W 42-6 FINAL

Oct. 14 @ Washington, L 36-33 FINAL

Oct. 21 v. Washington St, W 38-24 FINAL

Oct. 28 @ Utah, W 35-6 FINAL

Nov. 4 v. Cal, W 63-19 FINAL

Nov. 11 v. USC, W 36-27 FINAL

Nov. 18 @ Arizona St, 1 p.m.

Nov. 24 v. Oregon St, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona State Sun Devils:

Aug. 31 v. Southern Utah, W 24-21 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. Oklahoma St, L 27-15 FINAL

Sep. 16 v. Fresno St, L 29-0 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. USC, L 42-28 FINAL

Sep. 30 @ Cal, L 24-21 FINAL

Oct. 7 v. Colorado, L 27-24 FINAL

Oct. 21 @ Washington, L 15-7 FINAL

Oct. 28 v. Washington St, W 38-27 FINAL

Nov. 4 @ Utah, L 55-3 FINAL

Nov. 11 @ UCLA, W 17-7 FINAL

Nov. 18 v. Oregon, 1 p.m.

Nov. 25 v. Arizona, TBD

