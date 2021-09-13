Oregon vs. Arizona slated for Pac-12 After Dark on ESPN

#Pac12 kickoff times and TV for Sept. 25 games … pic.twitter.com/1KU2mSOk6d — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 13, 2021

It’s going to be a late one.

The Pac-12 announced their game times and television assignments for the games on September 25th and the Ducks will host Arizona for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

Oregon, barring one of the biggest upsets of all time, will be 3-0 heading into its conference game of the season. On the other sideline will be a Wildcats team that hasn’t won since Oct. 5, 2019 against Colorado. Their 14-game losing streak should end this Saturday, however, as they host Northern Arizona.

September 2th5 is the first date for the conference where everyone plays a Pac-12 game, signifying the start of conference action.

The big game of the day is going to be Chip Kelly facing off against his old nemesis David Shaw as UCLA goes to Stanford. Oregon State will be traveling to USC in a contest that all of the sudden doesn’t look like an automatic win for the Trojans.

