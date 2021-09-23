Oregon vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Oregon vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Oregon (3-0), Arizona (0-3)

Oregon vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

So what’s going right?

Things aren’t exactly going well when you lose at home to Northern Arizona, but this is all a work in progress for a program undergoing a total overhaul.

On the positive side, the defense is making plays behind the line – the offense will eventually get there; any D is good D in Tucson – and the secondary hasn’t been all that bad.

As great as Oregon has been, it’s defense gives up passing yards, the defense has hardly been a rock, and there should be just enough penalties to be annoying.

However …

Why Oregon Will Win

The Arizona offensive line is – let’s just say – having issues.

The pass protection isn’t there – everyone is getting in the backfield on this O – and there’s no running game whatsoever. It’s a bad mix.

No ground attack means harder third down conversions, and no time to work make moving the chains impossible – the Wildcats are dead last in the country on third downs, converting just 20% of the time.

To blow this, Oregon has to turn the ball over a gajillion times, and that’s not happening – it only has one turnover so far.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon isn’t exactly going to look ahead to the trip to Stanford and the nastier Pac-12 games ahead, but it can do that after the first half.

Arizona just doesn’t have the lines. The D will do just enough to be annoying in the backfield, and it should be just okay enough to keep the team in the game for a little while.

Oregon will wake up, go on a few decent scoring drives, and that will be it. Arizona won’t be able to push back.

Oregon vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Oregon 40, Arizona 16

Line: Oregon -28.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

