Oregon vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Oregon vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Oregon (4-1), Arizona (3-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

College Football Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Oregon vs Arizona Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

The Ducks are rolling.

They had the rough start against Georgia, and over the next four games they’ve averaged 50 points per outing.

The passing game has been great, and when it was a bit off – like it was in the 45-27 win over Stanford last week – the ground attack picked up the slack. It all starts with an offensive line that allowed just one sack so far and paved the way for six yards per carry.

Arizona hasn’t been great against the run – it allows six yards per carry – and was picked apart by the Mississippi State’s passing game in the loss and North Dakota State’s attack in a win.

Oregon should be able to figure out how it wants to move the ball, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 5

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona turned the ball over six times in the two losses and two times in the three wins. As long as the mistakes aren’t there – penalties haven’t been a big problem – and if the offense can get the passing attack going, it has a shot.

Former Washington State QB Jayden de Laura has taken off. He threw for 401 yards in the loss to Cal, followed it up with 484 yards and six touchdown passes in the win over Colorado, and it’s all clicking with former UTEP star WR Jacob Cowing.

Oregon’s defense has talent, but it doesn’t force enough takeaways with five in five games, and it doesn’t come up with enough third down stops.

Story continues

Yeah, the passing game is great, but there’s a problem …

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The weather.

It’s supposed to thunderstorm during the day in Tucson on Saturday, and it’s still up in the air whether or not it’s going to last into the early evening by the time the game starts. At the very least the conditions should be a bit sloppy.

Oregon can run the ball, and Arizona is just okay at it. Oregon is second in the Pac-12 against the run allowing 95 yards per game. Arizona is 125th in the nation allowing 213 per outing.

The Oregon O line will take over.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 6

Oregon vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Oregon 38, Arizona 24

Line: Oregon -13.5, o/u: 70

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Oregon vs Arizona Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News