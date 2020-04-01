Oregon verbal commit, 4-star OG Josh Simmons, opens recruitment back up

What a difference a few months makes.

Back in January of this year, four-star offensive guard Josh Simmons tweeted he was "10000% locked in" as an Oregon recruit and committed to Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks.

Well, just over two months later he has changed his decision as he announced on Twitter.

I want to thank OU and especially coach Cristobal for everything they have done for me. I'm definitely still considering the Ducks moving forward but at this point in my recruitment, I want to open things back up to make sure I'm doing the right thing and exploring all my options — Josh (@josh5immons) April 1, 2020





Also, he later clarified he did mean the University of Oregon when he referred to them as OU.

This doesn't mean that the Ducks are out of the running for the highly coveted guard, especially given Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal's excellent track record of preparing lineman for the next level. Last season their line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Trophy given to the nation's best offensive line and tackle Penei Sewell won the Outland Trophy becoming the first Duck to ever do so.

When he originally committed to play for Oregon, he tweeted a graphic that said the following.

"Family is everything to me. I know I would not have been able to get to this point in my life without the love and support of my Mother and Sister." Simmons said. "Through everything I know I have been able to lean on them. I also want to give thanks to everyone from the Helix community, my Coaches, Teachers at Madison and everyone who has had an impact on my academic and athletic career up to this point. Lastly I want to thank all the Coaches that believed in me and gave me an opportunity to further my studies while continuing to play the game I love. With that being said I would like to announce that I am Committing to the University of Oregon. Recruitment is Shut Down. 10000% Locked in #CaliFlock #ScoDucks #Duckforlife."

You can check out his hudl highlights here.

Simmons originally committed to Oregon over offers from UCLA, USC, Colorado, Duke and Washington State. He was Cristobal's sixth verbal commit of the 2021 class and the second offensive line commit with Simmons joining Jackson Light, the nation's No. 6 center.

