Oregon’s VanSlooten signs with MSU women’s basketball

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spartans are reloading for another NCAA tournament run in 2025.

Oregon transfer Grace VanSlooten is transferring to Michigan State, she announced on social media Monday.

VanSlooten adds both size and power to the team. At 6-foot-3, she was the Ducks’ leading scorer the past season, averaging 15 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. She started all 31 games and scored in double digits 27 times.

VanSlooten is a former five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida and was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American. Her addition helps Michigan State fill a production hole, with Moira Joiner graduating and DeeDee Hagemann transferring.

