Oregon, like USC and UCLA, is getting the College Football Playoff outcomes it needs

The things USC needs to happen in order to make the College Football Playoff are the same things Oregon needs to make the playoff.

The two teams obviously need to finish 12-1 and become a one-loss Pac-12 champion. Neither team has a prayer of making the playoff at 11-2, even with a Pac-12 championship. Outside the Pac-12, it’s clear what the Trojans, Ducks, and the UCLA Bruins need in order to get a coveted spot in college football’s version of the Final Four.

Jon Wilner of the Wilner Hotline offered the simple, straightforward truth when discussing the Pac-12’s playoff hopes:

“The Ducks not only need Georgia to finish as an undefeated SEC champion, they need the ACC and Big 12 to produce one-loss winners. And in that scenario, Oregon would have a real shot at the playoff.”

List

Does Lincoln Riley need to hire a special teams coordinator in 2023 at USC?

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire