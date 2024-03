Oregon men's basketball upset top-seeded Arizona by a final score of 67-59 in the semifinals of the 2024 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 15, 2024. The Ducks outscored the Wildcats 44-26 in the second half behind a game-high 21 points from Jackson Shelstad, followed by Jermaine Couisnard (20) and N'Faly Dante (14).