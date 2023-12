Oregon’s updated 2024 national recruiting rankings ahead of early signing period

The past couple of weeks have been incredibly busy in the world of college football, and it’s not going to be changing any time soon. This week kicks off the early signing period in the world of recruiting, where high school prospects and JUCO players can sign their national letters of intent starting on Wednesday.

We will see new commitments, various flips for high-profile players, and solidified recruitments for teams across the nation.

It should be a great time for the Oregon Ducks, who currently have 23 players committed in the 2024 class, most of whom are expected to sign their NLI this week. At the moment, the Ducks rank inside the top 10 of the national recruiting team rankings, and there’s a chance that ranking rises with a couple of outstanding prospects and potential flips on the board.

Here’s an updated look at the national rankings ahead of the early signing period.

Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 315.51

5-star Recruits: 4

4-star Recruits: 20

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star QB Dylan Raiola

Ohio State Buckeyes

247Sports Recruiting Score: 299.14

5-star Recruits: 5

4-star Recruits: 13

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith

Florida State Seminoles

Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 291.24

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 15

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star S K.J. Bolden

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kelly Lambert-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 290.84

5-star Recruits: 3

4-star Recruits: 12

Top-Rated Commitment: 5=star WR Ryan Williams

Florida Gators

247Sports Recruiting Score: 281.83

5-star Recruits: 3

4-star Recruits: 11

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star DL LJ McCray

Texas Longhorns

247Sports Recruiting Score: 279.96

5-star Recruits: 3

4-star Recruits: 15

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star WR Ryan Wingo

Miami Hurricanes

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 278.05

5-star Recruits: 3

4-star Recruits: 15

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star DL Justin Scott

Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 276.42

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 17

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star DL David Stone

Oregon Ducks

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 275.78

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 17

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

247Sports Recruiting Score: 274.22

5-star Recruits: 1

4-star Recruits: 15

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star WR Cam Williams

Auburn Tigers

247Sports Recruiting Score: 271.29

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 12

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star WR Cam Williams

LSU Tigers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 268.41

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 18

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star S Dashawn McBryde

Penn State Nittany Lions

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 266.39

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 17

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star TE Luke Reynolds

Tennessee Volunteers

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 264.79

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 11

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star EDGE Jordan Ross

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 261.21

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 10

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star LB Sammy Brown

Michigan Wolverines

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 259.64

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 17

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star OT Andrew Sprague

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 255.36

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 12

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star DL Jason Zandamela

South Carolina Gamecocks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 248.81

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 9

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star EDGE Dylan Stewart

Ole Miss Rebels

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 241.87

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 10

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star DL Kamarion Franklin

Texas A&M Aggies

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 239.51

5-star Recruits: 2

4-star Recruits: 11

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star CB Trey Bussey

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 235.97

5-star Recruits: 1

4-star Recruits: 5

Top-Rated Commitment: 5-star WR Micah Hudson

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 233.20

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 7

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star TE Carter Nelson

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 227.53

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 8

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star ATH Jaiden Patterson

Kentucky Wildcats

247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.86

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 6

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star DL Jerod Smith

Wisconsin Badgers

Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports Recruiting Score: 226.74

5-star Recruits: 0

4-star Recruits: 7

Top-Rated Commitment: 4-star RB Dilin Johnson

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire