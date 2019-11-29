Oregon uniform update: Traditional Ducks in Civil War

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks will be donning ­­­­on Saturday at 1 p.m (PT) in Autzen Stadium against rival Oregon State. Ducks fans are encouraged to wear yellow to the matchup.

Oregon's "Nike Vapor Fusion" uniform is celebrating its 20th anniversary of their partnership with Nike. The winged helmets are back and the jerseys feature large "Mighty Oregon" font resembling last season's "Oregon Football 2.0" uniform with slight differences. The addition of Nightmare Green is the biggest change while notably no black set was released (yet).

Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) has secured a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game as the North Division champion and looking for its first 10-win season since 2014. The Ducks have won 10 of the last 11 games, including five straight in Autzen Stadium, against Oregon State (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12).

Numbers to know: In six home games (6-0) this season, Oregon has outscored its opponents 245-60, including 127-21 in the second half.

