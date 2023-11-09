Oregon tries to get a read on interim USC co-coordinator Brian Odom

Oregon won’t be facing Alex Grinch this week. The Ducks will deal with two interim co-coordinators for the USC defense, Shaun Nua and Brian Odom. There is some uncertainty about which man will call plays, but the Oregon staff is already studying how to deal with at least one of these two co-coordinators.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had something to say about Odom leading up to this Saturday’s game. Ducks Wire has more:

(h/t Don Smalley of Ducks Wire)

“In with the good air, or replacements Shaun Nua and Brian Odom. It’s still a mystery how better the defense will be under these two coaches, but according to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks will be prepared for any and everything.

“’Coach Odom has actually called (defenses) before. The last time Oregon played against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl,’ Lanning said. ‘So I think there’ll be a lot of similarities to some of the stuff that they already do. I think that that group will probably have some new wrinkles that we potentially haven’t seen.’”

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire