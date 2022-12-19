Oregon trending to flip 2023 Notre Dame running back commitment

Last week we saw rumors that Oregon was trying to flip current Irish commit Jayden Limar. Well, as the saying goes, where there’s smoke, there’s a fire.

Just this morning the 247Sports crystal balls came rolling in for the Ducks to flip. It came from all over their experts, from national, Steve Wiltfong, to their Notre Dame reporters like Tom Loy.

This is clearly something that the Irish were aware of but have recruited well enough to deal with a recruiting loss like this. Jeremiyah Love is one of the best running backs in the country. Brandyn Hillman has the ability to play the position as well.

Crystal ball predictions are starting to roll in for Oregon to flip 4-star RB Jayden Limar, currently committed to Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/r8YyMiJzUs — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) December 19, 2022

What is a bit concerning is that the Irish are struggling to retain some of their commits as the early signing period approaches. Who knows that’s going on with safety Peyton Bowen but the Irish have seen Dylan Edwards also decommit this month. It is part of the recruiting game.

