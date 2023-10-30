How Oregon transfers performed in Week 9 of college football
On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks took on the Utah Utes in Rice-Eccles Stadium for a top-15 matchup that turned out to be a lopsided affair. The Ducks came out firing on offense didn’t let up, and they remained unbeatable on defense, holding the Utes to just two field goals.
While Oregon was busy dominating in Salt Lake City and making a statement against a good Utah team, there were several former Ducks who were continuing their stellar careers elsewhere in the nation as well.
As usual, I’ll check in with each player who has transferred away from the Oregon football program in recent years to see if their Saturday was as successful as the Ducks’. It was an eventful week for the Oregon transfers. Cam McCormick saw some action, so did Dont’e Thornton, and there is a Trey Benson catch-and-run you’ll want to check out.
Trey Benson - Florida State RB
Stats: 10 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD, 4 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD
Trey Benson was heavily involved in the pass game and the run game for FSU’s 41-16 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Most impressively, Benson took a screen pass 80 yards for a score near the end of the first half.
TREY BENSON 80 YARD HOUSE CALL💨
— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 28, 2023
Moliki Matavao - UCLA TE
Stats: 1 catch, 26 yards, 1 TD
On his only catch of the night, Moliki Matavao scored a 26-yard touchdown against Colorado on UCLA’s way to a 28-16 win.
Dont'e Thornton - Tennessee WR
Stats: 3 catches, 63 yards
Dont’e Thornton had his biggest game of the year in Tennessee’s tight 33-27 win over Kentucky.
Cam McCormick - Miami TE
Stats: 2 catches, 15 yards
Cam McCormick saw some offensive action for the first time in a few weeks in Miami’s overtime win over Virginia.
Harrison Taggart - BYU LB
Anthony Jones - Indiana LB
Stats: 3 solo tackles, 2 assists
Like Harrison Taggart, Anthony Jones, and the Indiana Hoosiers faced off against one of the country’s top one-loss teams in Penn State. The Hoosiers were not able to win the game, but Jones grabbed five tackles in the contest.
Justin Flowe - Arizona LB
Stats: 2 solo tackles, 3 assists
Justin Flowe had five total tackles in Arizona’s upset win over Oregon State down in the desert.
Jackson LaDuke - Nevada LB
Seven McGee - Jackson State WR
Stats: 2 catches, 13 yards
Seven McGee caught two passes on Saturday while Jackson State crushed Arkansas Pine Bluff 40-14.
Jaylin Davies - UCLA DB
Stats: 1 solo tackle, 1 assist
Jaylin Davies made some key contributions to UCLA’s win over Colorado.
Treven Ma'ae - Baylor DL
Stats: 1 solo tackle
In Baylor’s 30-18 loss to Iowa State, former Ducks’ D-lineman Treven Ma’ae grabbed his eighth tackle of the season.