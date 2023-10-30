How Oregon transfers performed in Week 9 of college football

On Saturday, the Oregon Ducks took on the Utah Utes in Rice-Eccles Stadium for a top-15 matchup that turned out to be a lopsided affair. The Ducks came out firing on offense didn’t let up, and they remained unbeatable on defense, holding the Utes to just two field goals.

While Oregon was busy dominating in Salt Lake City and making a statement against a good Utah team, there were several former Ducks who were continuing their stellar careers elsewhere in the nation as well.

As usual, I’ll check in with each player who has transferred away from the Oregon football program in recent years to see if their Saturday was as successful as the Ducks’. It was an eventful week for the Oregon transfers. Cam McCormick saw some action, so did Dont’e Thornton, and there is a Trey Benson catch-and-run you’ll want to check out.

Trey Benson - Florida State RB

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 10 carries, 55 yards, 1 TD, 4 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD

Trey Benson was heavily involved in the pass game and the run game for FSU’s 41-16 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Most impressively, Benson took a screen pass 80 yards for a score near the end of the first half.

TREY BENSON 80 YARD HOUSE CALL💨 pic.twitter.com/LvOLu3L1Gm — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 28, 2023

Moliki Matavao - UCLA TE

Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 catch, 26 yards, 1 TD

On his only catch of the night, Moliki Matavao scored a 26-yard touchdown against Colorado on UCLA’s way to a 28-16 win.

Dont'e Thornton - Tennessee WR

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 3 catches, 63 yards

Dont’e Thornton had his biggest game of the year in Tennessee’s tight 33-27 win over Kentucky.

Cam McCormick - Miami TE

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 catches, 15 yards

Cam McCormick saw some offensive action for the first time in a few weeks in Miami’s overtime win over Virginia.

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 3 solo tackles, 2 assists

Like Harrison Taggart, Anthony Jones, and the Indiana Hoosiers faced off against one of the country’s top one-loss teams in Penn State. The Hoosiers were not able to win the game, but Jones grabbed five tackles in the contest.

Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 2 solo tackles, 3 assists

Justin Flowe had five total tackles in Arizona’s upset win over Oregon State down in the desert.

Jackson LaDuke - Nevada LB

Seven McGee - Jackson State WR

(Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Stats: 2 catches, 13 yards

Seven McGee caught two passes on Saturday while Jackson State crushed Arkansas Pine Bluff 40-14.

Jaylin Davies - UCLA DB

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 solo tackle, 1 assist

Jaylin Davies made some key contributions to UCLA’s win over Colorado.

Treven Ma'ae - Baylor DL

Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: 1 solo tackle

In Baylor’s 30-18 loss to Iowa State, former Ducks’ D-lineman Treven Ma’ae grabbed his eighth tackle of the season.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire